A converged AI workspace gives venue operations teams full context to coordinate, execute, and comply—all in one place.
I organize tasks, assign owners, and set realistic timelines for game day.Event requests become execution plans.
End work sprawl with ClickUp's converged AI workspace. Consolidate your tools, teams, and data in one place.
AI agents need context to work—but venue operations teams face disconnected tools, endless handoffs, and zero visibility across departments.
The old way:
❌ Fire drills.
❌ Compliance gaps.
❌ Departments in silos.
❌ AI without venue context.
❌ Juggling 10+ tools on event day.
Operations teams and AI agents have full context with every work app they need, departments are always aligned, and visibility is automatic.
The new way:
✅ Flawless events.
✅ Agentic workflows.
✅ Real-time execution.
✅ AI with full venue context.
✅ One converged AI workspace.
Run flawless events faster with AI automation at every stage—with every department aligned in one workspace.
Coordinated in real-time.
In one AI workspace.
Every inspection documented.
Break down silos with every department aligned in one workspace.
Coordinate run-of-show, staffing, and inter-departmental handoffs.
Schedule preventive maintenance, manage work orders, track asset lifecycle.
Log incidents, track inspections, maintain compliance docs for insurers.
Connect CMMS, ticketing, POS, scheduling tools, and 1000+ integrations so AI has full context context and teams can find everything in seconds.
"We can act really, really fast because there’s one source of truth that has all the details we need."
-Sarah Lively, Sr. Director Social Media
"I’m happy to say ClickUp has been easy for our teams to adopt. We’ve accomplished our goals to centralize work and unleash knowledge company-wide."
-Jared Forker, Head of Global Operations
Tap into best-practice playbooks, expert guides, and AI guidance to run flawless and secure events.
Coordinate faster, comply easier, and execute flawlessly. Go live before your next big event—with dedicated support every step of the way.