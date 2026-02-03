Stadium Managers

Run flawless, secure events with AI

A converged AI workspace gives venue operations teams full context to coordinate, execute, and comply—all in one place.

AI Agents

Meet your 24/7 AI teammates for venue operations

I organize tasks, assign owners, and set realistic timelines for game day.Event requests become execution plans.

Event Brief Builder

Convergence + AI

Deliver first-class experiences, every event

End work sprawl with ClickUp's converged AI workspace. Consolidate your tools, teams, and data in one place.

Problem

Work sprawl is slowing game-day execution

AI agents need context to work—but venue operations teams face disconnected tools, endless handoffs, and zero visibility across departments.

The old way:

❌ Fire drills.
❌ Compliance gaps.
❌ Departments in silos.
❌ AI without venue context.
❌ Juggling 10+ tools on event day.

Sprawl Image
Solution

Bring tools, teams, and AI together in ClickUp

Operations teams and AI agents have full context with every work app they need, departments are always aligned, and visibility is automatic.

The new way:

✅ Flawless events.
✅ Agentic workflows.
✅ Real-time execution.
✅ AI with full venue context.
✅ One converged AI workspace.

The new era of work

The AI-powered venue operations lifecycle

Run flawless events faster with AI automation at every stage—with every department aligned in one workspace.

Intake
Turn event requests into actionable plans in minutes. AI organizes tasks across Event Ops, Facilities, Security, and Guest Services, setting realistic timelines.
Stadium venue operations Intake
Coordinate
Keep all departments aligned. AI automates staffing updates, vendor coordination, and cross-team communication.
Stadium venue operations Coordinate process
Execute
Run game day with real-time task tracking. Mobile access keeps field teams connected. Issues get routed instantly.
Stadium venue operations execute
Monitor
Get complete visibility into live event status. Dashboards on any device surface issues before they escalate.
Stadium venue operations monitor
Report
Close events with automated insights. Incident logs for Security. Compliance docs for Facilities. Post-event summaries for leadership.
Stadium venue operations report

Unlock real value when operations teams and AI team up

Multiple departments

Coordinated in real-time.

5+ tools

In one AI workspace.

100% safety-ready

Every inspection documented.

Converge Teams

Bring your entire stadium operations together

Break down silos with every department aligned in one workspace.

Event Operations

Event Operations

Coordinate run-of-show, staffing, and inter-departmental handoffs.

Facilities & Maintenance

Facilities & Maintenance

Schedule preventive maintenance, manage work orders, track asset lifecycle.

Security & Safety

Security & Safety

Log incidents, track inspections, maintain compliance docs for insurers.

Integrations

Bring your knowledge and data together

Connect CMMS, ticketing, POS, scheduling tools, and 1000+ integrations so AI has full context context and teams can find everything in seconds.

Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Real teams. Unreal results.

AI-powered operations team deliver real results

cartoon-network

"We can act really, really fast because there’s one source of truth that has all the details we need."

-Sarah Lively, Sr. Director Social Media

team liquid logo

"I’m happy to say ClickUp has been easy for our teams to adopt. We’ve accomplished our goals to centralize work and unleash knowledge company-wide."

-Jared Forker, Head of Global Operations

Resources

Master AI-powered event activation

Tap into best-practice playbooks, expert guides, and AI guidance to run flawless and secure events.

Event Activation Thumbnail

Event Activation in the Age of AI

From intake to post-event reporting—how to coordinate departments, automate status updates, and run game days without the fire drills.

PMOs Guide ClickUp With Pages

Playbook: The PMO's Guide to Operational Excellence

How operations leaders got 20+ teams working in one place—and stopped chasing status updates across email, Slack, and spreadsheets.

Forrester Study The Total Economic Impact™ of ClickUp

Report: The ROI of consolidating your tools

Independent Forrester research: teams saved 12+ hours per week and saw 384% ROI by bringing everything into one workspace.

ClickUp

Ready to run flawless events with ClickUp?

Coordinate faster, comply easier, and execute flawlessly. Go live before your next big event—with dedicated support every step of the way.

ClickUp
