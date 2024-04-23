ClickUp Guide

The PMO's Guide to Building Operational Excellence With ClickUp

Scalable solutions to help your teams align, collaborate, and execute on company-wide goals with ClickUp.

Chapter 1: Introduction

As an operational leader, you're well aware of the divide between strategic plans and team execution.

It's not just a gap; it's a daily challenge filled with unseen obstacles created by inefficiency and miscommunication.

And the studies show it:

Even more telling, almost half of all strategic plans fail to materialize. Yet, there's a silver lining—with effective execution, the likelihood of success jumps to 73%.

To make matters more difficult, the role of project managers is often misunderstood by the teams they support.

PMOs must grapple with the monumental task of navigating organizational minefields, where silos, inefficiencies, disjointed teams, and misaligned workflows threaten to disrupt execution at every turn.

Navigating the minefields within PMO requires a keen awareness of the prevalent challenges they confront. These obstacles include (but are not limited to):

A recent study conducted by ClickUp and ProjectManagement.com across 500+ operational leaders revealed pervasive challenges that define the organizational minefield, for example:

  • 30% say critical project details are not readily available in a central tool
  • 59.3% say "busy work" is not minimized with automation
  • 52.8% say documentation is not ingrained in team culture
The Solution

So, how do you ensure your systems are set up so your teams can navigate these challenges and execute with precision—especially when you can't be everywhere?

Here's the good news: recognizing these pitfalls is your first step toward building your system for operational excellence that:

  • Creates visibility & alignment
  • Maximizes efficiency by minimizing busywork
  • Enables seamless collaboration
  • Streamlines workflows and handoffs
  • Empowers everyone with knowledge sharing
In this guide, we'll uncover the solutions to these obstacles, shared by highly effective teams at the forefront of company operations across each of the five areas of collaborative work management with ClickUp:

Chapter 2: Systems for Operational Excellence

Chapter 2 Cover

Create Visibility & Alignment


Why Visibility Matters

When building a collaborative work management (CWM) practice, one of the first—and most significant—gains companies can expect is a boost in the visibility of project status and the time it takes your teams to complete tasks.

Visibility empowers your teams with:

Visiblity benefits v2

Challenges to Visibility

So, what’s keeping less-mature companies from having the visibility they need? The answers—as always—come down to people, process, and tools. For most companies, challenges to visibility include:

Challenges to vis v2

Finastra, a financial software company, faced a myriad of visibility challenges with the goal of scaling their go-to-market activities across their business units.

Fragmented GTM strategies scattered in various formats and locations ultimately led to inconsistent campaign delivery and lackluster customer experiences.

That's when Finastra decided to use ClickUp to unify its GTM functions, align stakeholders, and boost efficiency across business units with a new level of visibility.

Finastra challenge quote

Finastra's Solutions with ClickUp

Finastra tackled the challenge of ensuring seamless visibility across tasks and collaborations by leveraging ClickUp to create greater visibility and alignment organization-wide.

Their teams, from front-line members to leadership, use ClickUp to stay informed and aligned, effectively transforming the way they manage projects and maintain team cohesion.

Here's how to replicate their success to create visibility across your organization:


1. Organize Your Workspace for Success

ClickUp's Hierarchy allows organizations to structure their work in a way that mirrors their internal setup.

From Spaces to Lists and Tasks, teams can categorize their work in layers, ensuring every project and task has a designated place.

list view with filters and arrow v2

2. Tailor Task Views for Teams

With ClickUp, teams aren't confined to a one-size-fits-all view.

Custom views allow teams to tailor their Workspace to see all their goals, projects, and tasks in a manner that's most relevant to them; be it in a list, board, calendar, Gantt, or 10+ other customizable views.

Custom views with arrows

3. Track Progress with Real-time Dashboards

ClickUp's Dashboards are a game-changer for teams that rely on real-time data.

With customizable widgets, teams can get an instant overview of project statuses, performance metrics, and other critical data points, all in real-time.

Dashboards with arrow

4. Stay Updated with Task Notifications

ClickUp's task notifications ensures team members are instantly informed on task updates, comments, status changes, and more.

Whether it's a task assignment or a comment on a document, ClickUp ensures that everyone stays in the loop with real-time updates on teamwork.

Task notifications with arrow

Outcomes for Finastra

By switching to ClickUp, Finastra’s teams consolidated their tools, standardized processes, and empowered everyone with improved visibility and team alignment.

This has enabled employees to align on high-impact work, save time on updates and meetings, and drive marketing outcomes more efficiently.

Finasta outcomes graphic

Maximize Efficiency & Automate Busywork


Why Efficiency Matters

Efficiency is paramount in project management; it's about doing more with less so every team member's efforts directly contribute to project objectives.

Efficiency empowers your teams with:

Efficiency benefits creative

Challenges to Efficiency

Why do many organizations today struggle with efficiency? Many obstacles can prevent efficiency and the biggest roadblocks usually include:

Challenges to efficiency

STANLEY Security, an enterprise security solutions company, relied on legacy tools such as Excel and email for internal communication and task management.

As teams became more integrated during the pandemic, there was a need for a scalable project management tool to run a global enterprise that would help break down silos and boost productivity.

The challenges that STANLEY Security faced required not just another tool, but a centralized solution that would serve as the one source of truth for all their work, tools, and teams.

Stanley challenge quote

STANLEY's Solutions With ClickUp

Stanley harnessed ClickUp to unify their regional and global teams, revolutionizing their collaborative processes. This strategic move drastically cut down the time spent in meetings and on email threads, empowering their employees to save an average of 8 hours per week.

This shift enabled a focus on productive teamwork and enhanced reporting, significantly improving their operational efficiency.

Here's how to replicate their success to unlock efficiency across your organization:


1. Automate the Busywork

ClickUp's Automations remove repetitive tasks from the day-to-day, enabling a shift towards high-impact work.

This allows your team to automatically assigns tasks, update statuses, and send notifications, streamlining project workflows.

Automations with arrow

2. Templatize for Consistency

ClickUp's Templates standardize project initiation, for a quick and consistent setup for all new projects.

Teams can create flexible templates for workflows, documents, tasks, and more to save time on any repeatable workflow.

Templates with arrow

3. Fast-track Projects with ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Brain is the world’s first neural network that connects the tasks, docs, people, and all of your company’s knowledge with AI.

With Brain, teams have best-in-class generative text for writing, AI project management for automating tasks and updates, and AI-powered search that returns accurate answers from tasks or Docs across your Workspace.

ClickUp Brain with arrow

Outcomes for STANLEY

Once siloed across multiple tools, STANLEY Security's distributed teams now collaborate in single, shared Workspace with ClickUp.

This has enabled its teams to align, collaborate, and work more effectively to provide their clients with world-class security solutions.

Stanley outcomes graphic

Enable Seamless Collaboration


Why Collaboration Matters

Let's face it, when everyone's rowing in unison, the boat goes faster.

Collaboration in the workplace is just like that—it's about getting all hands on deck, working towards the same goal, and doing it in an efficient way.

Effective collaboration empowers your teams with:

collaboration benefits

Challenges to Collaboration

Everyone knows working together is important, but even the best teams face roadblocks to effective teamwork, including:


Challenges to collaboration

Pigment, a business software company, faced similar challenges when they tripled headcount; their legacy processes of using email, Slack, Notion for checklists, and other tools generated headaches for scaling collaboration.

Pigment Challenge Quote

Pigment's Solutions with ClickUp

While each team at Pigment uses its own specialized tools, they now use ClickUp as the central platform for cross-functional collaboration.

Since adopting ClickUp, they have improved numerous workflows, from employee onboarding to client software deployment to bug ticketing.

Here are some of the solutions they've implemented to scale collaboration:


1. Organize Work with Tasks

ClickUp tasks are the cornerstone of project tracking, allowing every detail to be captured, assigned, and followed up on with precision.

It's a digital unit of work that keeps everyone aligned and accountable, with assignees, dates, subtasks, Custom Fields, and many customizable add-ons tailored for any type of teamwork.

Organize with tasks

2. Coordinate with Comments

Communication in ClickUp is centralized within tasks, meaning feedback and discussions are always specific, direct, and actionable.

This commenting system turns scattered conversations into productive, trackable discussions. You can also assign comments, leave voice notes, add video Clips, and more; meaning less time in meetings and more time for execution.

Coodinate with comments

3. Collaborate with Docs

ClickUp Docs are more than just documents; they're collaborative spaces where teams can draft, edit, and refine all types of content together.

Shared rich editing, inline comments, and wiki-features transform these Docs into living, breathing project assets where collaboration is seamless and documentation is clear.

Collaborate with docs

4. Visualize with Whiteboards

Whiteboards in ClickUp take the brainstorming sessions to a whole new level, offering a visual playground for ideas.

They act as a canvas for teams to map out concepts, workflows, or project plans that everyone can contribute to and see evolve in real time.

Visualize with whiteboards

Outcomes for Pigment

With ClickUp, Pigment created one source of truth for collaboration between teams across the entire company, enabling them to deliver exceptional products to their clients as efficiently as possible.

Outcomes for pigment

Streamline Workflows & Handoffs


Why Workflows Matter

Just like a well-oiled machine, streamlined workflows ensure that every part of your organization is operating at peak efficiency.

It's about making sure that work moves smoothly from start to finish, with every process designed to propel work forward, not hold it back.

Streamlined workflows empower your teams with:

Workflows benefits

Challenges to Effective Workflows

In an ideal world, everything runs like clockwork. But here's the reality:


Workflow challenges

Graphite, a growth marketing agency, encountered similar challenges when scaling its content services to clients, where legacy tools and workflows made it difficult to manage tasks that required information to flow to stakeholders with different levels of visibility into project work.

The company needed a way to consolidate its various tools and workflows in one place to scale its content services and products.

Graphite challenge quote

Graphite's Solutions with ClickUp

Since adopting ClickUp, Graphite has been able to automate processes, streamline workflows, and enhance collaboration with clients.

ClickUp’s user-friendly interface and automation capabilities allow Graphite’s teams to track project timelines, assign tasks, and generate reports, ensuring that the company delivers high-quality services that exceed clients’ expectations.

Here's how they used ClickUp to transform workflow roadblocks into the foundation for new productivity:


1. Tailor Workflows with Custom Statuses and Fields

Custom Statuses and Custom Fields allow teams to tailor workflow stages, capture specific task details with clarity, and provide flexibility in tracking projects.

This customization enhances team efficiency by aligning task management with the unique needs of each project.

Custom statuses and fields with arrow

2. Automate the Handoffs and Updates

ClickUp’s Automations take the repeat out of repetitive work. With over 100+ automation possibilities, you can say goodbye to manual updates and hello to automation that moves tasks along without your teams lifting a finger.

Automations with arrows

3. Capture Requests with Forms

ClickUp Forms streamline data entry and task creation, allowing for seamless collection and integration of information into your workflow.

Forms with arrow

Outcomes for Graphite

Today, Graphite's content teams can execute 300 articles per month and have produced 2,000 articles in total with cross-functional workflows that enable tighter collaboration and swifter handoffs.

In addition, they save two hours per week that used to be spent in meetings, and send 20x fewer Slack messages.

Outcomes for Graphite

Empower Everyone With Knowledge Sharing


Why Knowledge Sharing Matters

For highly efficient teams, knowledge sharing is the key to ensuring everyone is on the same page. It's about making information accessible, turning collective experiences into a powerful asset for efficiency and innovation.

Knowledge sharing empowers your teams with:


Knowledge sharing benefits

Challenges to Knowledge Sharing

Despite its importance, many organizations struggle with effective knowledge sharing due to:


Knowledge sharing challenges

Seequent, an earth modeling and geo solutions company, was using multiple tools to manage and collaborate on marketing projects. With information scattered across different apps, they couldn't support the scale needed to take campaigns to the next level.

That's when Seequent decided to create a central location for knowledge sharing to break down barriers and a foster culture of open communication and continuous learning.

Seequent challenge quote

Seequent's Solutions with ClickUp

By leveraging Docs to outline the processes and the Kanban Board or Task view to display FAQs or reference materials, Seequent's team now knows exactly where to look when they have a question or need to remind themselves of a process.

Here's how you can replicate Seequent's solutions for effective knowledge sharing in your organization:


1. Centralize Documentation

Use Docs to create a central repository for all your important documents, guidelines, wikis, and resources.

This ensures that every team member has access to the latest information, all in one place.

Docs home with arrows

2. Streamline Best Practices with Templates

Develop standardized Templates for common project types and tasks.

This helps in preserving institutional knowledge and ensures consistency in how projects are executed.

Streamline templates with arrow

3. Promote Sharing with Comments

Encourage team members to use the commenting feature in ClickUp to share insights, ask questions, and provide feedback.

This not only enhances collaboration but also creates a record of collective knowledge that everyone can access.

Knowledge sharing with comments

Outcomes for Seequent

With ClickUp, Seequent successfully centralized all knowledge sharing and documentation; increasing process efficiency and boosting productivity.

Today, Seequent’s CX team is looking to expand ClickUp to other areas of the business so more employees can simplify work and get more done.

Outcomes for seequent

Chapter 3: The ROI of Operational Excellence

The ROI of Operational Excellence Cover

With a renewed focus on efficiency in today's organizations, return on investment (ROI) from operational excellence is more critical than ever.

As organizations strive to align their strategic objectives with operational efficiency, measuring the impact in concrete terms becomes essential.

With ClickUp, companies have transformed their operational landscape, with measurable improvements across various dimensions of their business operations, including:

  • time savings
  • cost reductions
  • tool consolidation
  • enhancements in productivity, collaboration, and visibility
ROI Card 1 Final
ROI Card 2 FINAL
ROI Card 3 Final

The stories and statistics show how crucial it is for PMOs to focus on setting the right goals, building a supportive culture, and smoothing out processes so that everything runs better.

Creating an environment where everyone is clear about what’s expected and works together well can lead to big improvements in how things get done.

By using tools like ClickUp to help with visibility and coordination, organizations not only get more efficient, they also become better places to work:

ClickUp Customer Survey

In the end, it’s about making sure that everyone from top to bottom is on board and moving in the same direction. This approach doesn’t just help companies do better; it helps them become better.

Chapter 4: Next Steps

Chapter 4 Next steps

