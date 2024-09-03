The Monday-to-ClickUp Migration Checklist for Growing Teams

Your Monday workspace looks like a system of record. Spend a week watching how the work moves, and you'll find the real one scattered around it.

It happens by accretion. A board can't do something, so a spreadsheet picks up the slack. A plan needs more room, so it moves to a doc. Every patch was reasonable on its own. Together they became the operating system, and keeping them in sync turned is now a full-time job.

The operational tax you're paying:

Board sprawl : A board for every team, project, and exception, with no connecting layer

: A board for every team, project, and exception, with no connecting layer Spreadsheet reporting : The weekly export-and-reconcile ritual that people don't really trust

: The weekly export-and-reconcile ritual that people don't really trust Scattered docs : Plans, SOPs, and briefs exist in disconnected tools, separate from work

: Plans, SOPs, and briefs exist in disconnected tools, separate from work Brittle workflow logic: Formulas, mirrors, and connected boards that need constant manual upkeep

That brings you to:

⚡ ~4 hours a week lost to reorienting information, with workers toggling between apps about 1,200 times a day. That's the running cost of a setup spread across tools.[1]

At this point, your move is much bigger than swapping boards. Treat it as a rebuild, and the migration becomes the moment which will cut through all that tax. Better yet, it will pull four scattered jobs (intake, execution, reporting, and collaboration) back into one operating system.