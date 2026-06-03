Marketing Resource

5 Setups That Replace Your Entire Marketing Stack

Your stack grew one tool at a time. Until managing 5 different tools became its own job.

Quick Overview: The Facts


The average creative team loses 7.3 hours per week to tool switching.[1]

Because most agency stacks weren't built, they accumulated, one tool after another. Asana was when the team outgrew a spreadsheet. Notion for briefs. Slack to bridge everything. The list goes on.

Each addition solved a specific problem and left behind a new one. This guide covers the five setups that agencies used to consolidate: campaign visibility, content production, intake routing, creative review, and live reporting.

Why are we bringing you whole setups? Because the wins don't come from a single feature. It is what happens when campaign tracking, content ops, intake, approvals, and reporting stop living in different systems.

The results look like this.👇🏼

Hero 5 marketing tool stacks
Setup 1 of 5

Track Every Campaign From a Single View


Replaces: Monday or Asana + spreadsheet trackers + weekly status decks

Best for: campaign planning, launch coordination, cross-functional delivery

When the brief, the timeline, and the task ownership live in different tools, answering "where are we?" becomes harder. Because it requires pulling information from three or four places. And when you're running multiple campaigns, the time you waste tracking statuses is time you're not spending on creative work.

The problem The ClickUp setup
❌ Briefs in Notion, tasks in Asana—manually cross-referenced ✅ One workspace per campaign type, one Folder per client
❌ Status updates via whiteboards and verbal handoffs ✅ Task templates auto-populate subtasks with owners and due dates
❌ No view of productivity, profitability, or staffing across accounts ✅ Automations route work to the next person without anyone chasing it
❌ Status decks rebuilt weekly before every leadership or client call ✅ Daily team works from the board view; leadership opens the timeline
❌ Answering "where are we?" means opening 3–4 tools ✅ Nobody needs to ask for an update—it's consolidated into a single view

1 full day/week saved at Brand Right Marketing. Previously, they ran campaigns on Asana, with whiteboards and verbal handoffs filling the gaps. Moving everything to a single unified workspace helped them ship faster and better.

The trade-off: Migrating active campaigns takes roughly a week per account. Most agencies time the switch between campaign flights—finishing live work in the old system and onboarding clients fresh at the next kickoff.

Setup 2 of 5

Stop Rebuilding the Project Context Every Week


Replaces: Notion + Google Docs + manual recaps + Monday update docs

Best for: editorial planning, content production, channel reviews, weekly reporting

Each handoff between tools is a manual step with a failure rate. A brief filed in the wrong Notion page, or a review comment buried in an email thread, seems small in isolation. But the aftereffects can compound quickly across a full content calendar, leading to hours of manual clean-up and rebuilding project context.

The problem The ClickUp setup
❌ Briefs, social reviews, and status updates spread across docs, tasks, and meetings ✅ Ideas and briefs arrive via form or template and land directly as ClickUp Tasks
❌ Weekly status meeting needed to reconstruct the week ✅ The Monday Reporting AI Agent digests the week so nobody rebuilds the recap
❌ Platform-specific review work handled manually every cycle ✅ Repetitive layer—status summaries, approval reminders, channel reviews—goes to AI agents
❌ Handoffs between Marketing and Web Ops depended on copied context ✅ Reviewers comment in context using Proofing and Docs, attached to the task
❌ Monday recap only existed if someone built it ✅ Agents watch triggers, do the job, and hand off the output

What this looks like when it's built properly

At Oxford University Press, the agent layer does the work that most content teams still handle by hand. Their team put 8 Super Agents into production: a Campaign Planner, a Content Summarizer, platform reviewers for Twitter, Bluesky, Facebook, and Instagram, an Alt Text Generator, and a Monday Reporting Agent. So the weekly recap does not have to be rebuilt. Channel reviews happen inside the workflow. Reporting shows up on time without someone spending Monday morning stitching together updates from docs, comments, and chat. The team still owns the judgment calls.

2–3 hours → 30 minutes per brief at Oxford University Press. AI handles the first draft, and coordination is handled by agents.

The trade-off: The agent layer requires an initial setup investment: defining what each agent monitors, what triggers it, and the output format it produces. Teams that invest that week upfront report the return within the first reporting cycle.

🎥 See the setup in action: Watch how Greg Swan (ClickUp) runs a full content system through a single Super Agent.

Vartika Singh

Vartika SinghSr. Marketing Executive, Oxford University Press

"Marketing, Web Ops, and our agents all run in one ClickUp workspace — briefs, social reviews, status updates, all in one place. Handoffs are clean, approvals happen in the task, and we retired our weekly status meeting because the Monday digest replaces it."

Setup 3 of 5

Route Requests Before Your Team Logs On


Replaces: Intake inboxes + client request spreadsheets + morning triage rituals

Best for: client onboarding, new requests, internal job tickets, recurring service delivery

Campaign managers spend about 10 hours a week on manual optimization work.[2] Intake, routing, and repetitive admin are where that time goes. These are also areas where automation pays back fastest. The savings are immediate and the output is better-structured work!

The problem The ClickUp setup
❌ Asana strained once the team scaled past a dozen people ✅ Every client gets a dedicated Folder and List with tailored views
❌ Workload, turnaround time, and capacity were harder to see clearly ✅ Clients submit work, track queue position, and reprioritize requests inside ClickUp
❌ Matching the right creative to the right request depended on manual coordination ✅ API + Supabase sync project activity, workload allocation, and scheduling logic
❌ Client submission and tracking experience needed a cleaner system ✅ ClickUp OAuth powers the request system and removes extra client steps
❌ Growth kept adding operational drag at the front of the workflow ✅ Custom onboarding and project flow scale without adding front-end chaos

What this looks like when it's built to scale

Church Media Squad outgrew Asana when the company was still small. Once their subscription-based model started scaling, they needed more than task management. They needed real visibility into workloads, turnaround times, queue position, and capacity across a remote creative team. So they built their client machine in ClickUp.

As they scaled from 12 people to 70+, served 2,000+ churches, and moved to 45,000+ projects a year, they built a fully custom onboarding and project flow inside ClickUp. Every client gets a dedicated Folder and List with tailored views for submitting and tracking work. Clients can collaborate directly with designers, see queue positions, and reprioritize requests in real time. Behind the scenes, ClickUp's API and Supabase sync project activity, workload allocation, and scheduling logic so incoming work lands with the right designer. Even the request system uses ClickUp OAuth, which keeps the entire client experience within the same operating system.

4,500+ projects/year delivered at Church Media Squad with custom onboarding build via ClickUp, scaling to 450+ active clients.

The trade-off: Building the intake system requires documenting routing logic that may currently live only in the team lead's judgment. That documentation takes time upfront—typically a few days to map every request type and its correct destination.

josh

Josh SorensonVP of Systems, Church Media Squad

"With ClickUp's API, custom views, and per-client Folders, we built a fully tailored onboarding and project flow—scaling to 450+ active clients."

Setup 4 of 5

Keep Feedback and Approvals Attached to the Work


Replaces: Slack + Loom + Zoom clips + approval email chains

Best for: creative review, stakeholder approvals, client communication, revision control

Creative work often slows down between feedback rounds. By the third round of revisions, no one is sure which version received final sign-off. The version file gets named Finalv4REAL_use-this.pdf. The approval is a thumbs-up in a thread somewhere.

The problem The ClickUp setup
❌ Feedback delivered as annotated PDFs, Word docs, or Slack messages ✅ One task per asset—feedback lives in a single thread, attached to the work
❌ Async video walkthroughs in Loom, separately from the task ✅ ClickUp Clips replace Loom for async walkthroughs—attached to the task
❌ Quick decisions in Slack or Huddles, unconnected to any asset ✅ Chat replaces Slack Huddles for fast decisions that stay in context
❌ Approvals via email sign-off or emoji reaction with no audit trail ✅ Approvals logged in-task—required before the asset moves to production
❌ Version files tracked by naming convention: Finalv4APPROVED.pdf ✅ Every revision, comment, and sign-off is documented where the work lives

$3,000/year saved at Hit Your Mark Media by replacing Slack with ClickUp Chat, cutting hours spent recovering lost decisions from chat threads.

The trade-off: Clients and stakeholders may need a short onboarding into the review flow. Plan one 15-minute walkthrough per new client. Teams that do this see a difference within the first month.

Tefans Tactics
Setup 5 of 5

Build End-of-the-Week Reporting From Live Data


Replaces: Spreadsheet reporting + manual client updates + disconnected timesheets

Best for: weekly reporting, client visibility, utilization, profitability, leadership check-ins

The martech landscape hit 15,384 tools in 2025, up 9% year over year.[3] When the stack keeps expanding, reporting doesn't get easier. That's why reporting feels like a second job (like status meetings sometimes do): Someone spends 90 minutes every Monday pulling data from three tools into a slide deck. By Tuesday, the numbers have already shifted.

The problem The ClickUp setup
❌ Pulling figures from three tools into a slide deck Dashboard widgets pull from tasks, time logs, and Custom Fields live
❌ Leadership and the delivery team are looking at different figures pre-meeting ✅ Time logs roll up by client, tasks by service line or campaign
❌ Time tracked in a separate billing tool, disconnected from project view ✅ Automated report delivered to stakeholders on schedule, not rebuilt on request
❌ No live view of team capacity or profitability by client ✅ Workload view shows bandwidth and output in one screen for every team member

Manual reporting eliminated at Hit Your Mark Media. ClickUp dashboards track sprint goals, time usage, and team performance in one place—no more rebuilding updates by hand.

The trade-off: ClickUp dashboards pull from ClickUp data. External metrics (paid media spend, Google Analytics, social reach) may need integrations or MCP connectors.

🎥 See the setup in action: Watch how ZenPilot breaks down automated intake and dashboard routing for agencies.

DA Headshot

Derek ArcherFounder/CEO, Hit Your Mark Media

"Dashboards have been a game changer. They let us see exactly where we stand with our sprint goals, how effectively we're using our time, and allow us to reward our highest performers accurately."

The Numbers

What the ROI Looks Like When These Setups Run Together


This is where the story gets practical. The numbers across all five setups:

5+ tools replaced

Hit Your Mark Media consolidated their entire stack into ClickUp. Fewer subscriptions, fewer logins, fewer gaps.

2+ hours saved per brief

Oxford University Press cut creative task time using AI agents for summaries, reviews, and weekly reporting.

$3,000/yr saved

Hit Your Mark Media replaced Slack with ClickUp Chat. Lower communication cost, zero lost decisions.

1 full day/week recovered

Brand Right Marketing adopted automation and task templates, getting a full day back every single week.

450+ clients onboarded

Church Media Squad built a tailored onboarding and project flow inside ClickUp and scaled without adding headcount.

5+ tools replaced

Hit Your Mark Media consolidated their entire stack into ClickUp. Fewer subscriptions, fewer logins, fewer gaps.

2+ hours saved per brief

Oxford University Press cut creative task time using AI agents for summaries, reviews, and weekly reporting.

$3,000/yr saved

Hit Your Mark Media replaced Slack with ClickUp Chat. Lower communication cost, zero lost decisions.

1 full day/week recovered

Brand Right Marketing adopted automation and task templates, getting a full day back every single week.

450+ clients onboarded

Church Media Squad built a tailored onboarding and project flow inside ClickUp and scaled without adding headcount.

Next Steps

Start With the Layer Where Your Work Goes Dark


The golden rule? Replace one layer at a time.

Each setup takes under a week to stand up. Pick the one that matches your biggest pain point, apply the template, and use the walkthrough (where available) to see how it comes together in practice.

📊 If campaigns feel opaque: Apply the Agency Management template. It gives you a full workspace with 9 pre-built views (Board, Timeline, Gantt, Workload, and more), 30 statuses mapped to agency delivery stages, 8 automations that move tasks between stages and notify owners, and 6 Custom Fields for client, service line, and priority tagging. Customize the client folders to match your accounts, and you're live.

🤖 If content work keeps needing recaps: Start with the Content Production Scaling template, then build a Super Agent to handle the recap and reporting layer. The template gives you a content backlog, production pipeline with statuses from Ideation through Published, and views segmented by content type and channel.

📥 If requests arrive messy: Use the Intake Form template. It creates a structured intake flow with 5 statuses, 8 Custom Fields for service type, client name, priority, deadline, and scope, and 2 views (a form for submissions and a board for the team). Every submission auto-creates a task with the fields pre-filled. Pair it with one automation: when Priority = Urgent, assign to your team lead and skip the queue.

If approvals drag: Implement the Creative Brief Document template. It structures every brief with sections for creative intent, objectives, audience, budget, timeline, and deliverables, all inside a ClickUp Doc attached to the task. From there, add Proofing for visual markup directly on the asset, use Clips for async video walkthroughs instead of Loom, and set the task's approval custom field as required before it can move to production.

📈 If reporting eats Fridays: Add a Dashboard view and build widgets from your existing tasks and time logs. No template needed here, since dashboards pull directly from the structure you've already set up. Widgets for time tracked by client, tasks completed by service line, team workload, and sprint velocity are all drag-and-drop.

Not sure where to start?

Every stack is different. If none of these map cleanly to your situation, or you want to combine multiple setups into one rollout, book a 15-minute working session with our team. We'll audit your current workflow, identify the highest-leverage consolidation point, and map out a phased rollout that fits your team's capacity.

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