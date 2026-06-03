Quick Overview: The Facts
The average creative team loses 7.3 hours per week to tool switching.[1]
Because most agency stacks weren't built, they accumulated, one tool after another. Asana was when the team outgrew a spreadsheet. Notion for briefs. Slack to bridge everything. The list goes on.
Each addition solved a specific problem and left behind a new one. This guide covers the five setups that agencies used to consolidate: campaign visibility, content production, intake routing, creative review, and live reporting.
Why are we bringing you whole setups? Because the wins don't come from a single feature. It is what happens when campaign tracking, content ops, intake, approvals, and reporting stop living in different systems.
The results look like this.👇🏼