The golden rule? Replace one layer at a time.

Each setup takes under a week to stand up. Pick the one that matches your biggest pain point, apply the template, and use the walkthrough (where available) to see how it comes together in practice.

📊 If campaigns feel opaque: Apply the Agency Management template. It gives you a full workspace with 9 pre-built views (Board, Timeline, Gantt, Workload, and more), 30 statuses mapped to agency delivery stages, 8 automations that move tasks between stages and notify owners, and 6 Custom Fields for client, service line, and priority tagging. Customize the client folders to match your accounts, and you're live.

🤖 If content work keeps needing recaps: Start with the Content Production Scaling template, then build a Super Agent to handle the recap and reporting layer. The template gives you a content backlog, production pipeline with statuses from Ideation through Published, and views segmented by content type and channel.

📥 If requests arrive messy: Use the Intake Form template. It creates a structured intake flow with 5 statuses, 8 Custom Fields for service type, client name, priority, deadline, and scope, and 2 views (a form for submissions and a board for the team). Every submission auto-creates a task with the fields pre-filled. Pair it with one automation: when Priority = Urgent, assign to your team lead and skip the queue.

✅ If approvals drag: Implement the Creative Brief Document template. It structures every brief with sections for creative intent, objectives, audience, budget, timeline, and deliverables, all inside a ClickUp Doc attached to the task. From there, add Proofing for visual markup directly on the asset, use Clips for async video walkthroughs instead of Loom, and set the task's approval custom field as required before it can move to production.

📈 If reporting eats Fridays: Add a Dashboard view and build widgets from your existing tasks and time logs. No template needed here, since dashboards pull directly from the structure you've already set up. Widgets for time tracked by client, tasks completed by service line, team workload, and sprint velocity are all drag-and-drop.

Not sure where to start?

Every stack is different. If none of these map cleanly to your situation, or you want to combine multiple setups into one rollout, book a 15-minute working session with our team. We'll audit your current workflow, identify the highest-leverage consolidation point, and map out a phased rollout that fits your team's capacity.