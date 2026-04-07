Free Tool

Free Timeline Maker

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Timeline View

This free tool gives you a quick way to build and export project timelines. ClickUp's Timeline View does everything this tool does and more, with real-time team collaboration, task dependencies, and integration with your full project workflow. Your timeline stays connected to your tasks, updates automatically, and every teammate sees the same live view.

Learn more about ClickUp's Timeline View
Try ClickUp Timeline View Free
FREE TOOL

Visualize Any Project on a Timeline

Build timelines that show what happens when, with zero friction and zero cost.

Events and Milestones in One View

Add duration events with start and end dates alongside single point milestones. Visually distinguish project phases from key deadlines so your timeline communicates both the work and the moments that matter.

Color-Coded Categories

Assign events to categories like Planning, Development, Review, and Launch. Each category gets its own color, making it easy to scan your timeline and understand project phases at a glance.

Export Without Watermarks

Download your timeline as a clean PNG for presentations, reports, or stakeholder updates. Export as JSON to save your data. No account needed. No watermarks. No paywalls.
HOW IT WORKS

What You Can Do With This Timeline Maker

Everything you need to create, customize, and export professional timelines.

Create timeline events with a title, start date, end date, and description. Duration events display as horizontal bars spanning their date range. Milestones appear as diamond markers for key deadlines and deliverables. Click any item on the timeline to edit it inline.

Create timeline events with a title, start date, end date, and description. Duration events display as horizontal bars spanning their date range. Milestones appear as diamond markers for key deadlines and deliverables. Click any item on the timeline to edit it inline.
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Ready for Timelines Your Whole Team Can Use?

ClickUp's Timeline View connects your project timeline to tasks, team members, and goals. Start free.

Compare

Free Timeline Maker vs. the Competition

See how ClickUp's free timeline maker stacks up against popular alternatives.

Feature
Free
Canva
Preceden
Visme
No signup required Yes Account needed AI tool only Account needed
Duration events (date ranges) Yes No Yes No
Milestone markers Yes Manual only Yes Manual only
Color-coded categories Yes Yes Yes Yes
Export without watermark Free Free Paid only Paid only
Zoom controls 5 levels No Yes No
Auto-save to browser Yes Cloud only Cloud only Cloud only
100% private (no server) Yes No No No
No signup required
ClickUp Yes
Canva Account needed
Preceden AI tool only
Visme Account needed
Duration events (date ranges)
ClickUp Yes
Canva No
Preceden Yes
Visme No
Milestone markers
ClickUp Yes
Canva Manual only
Preceden Yes
Visme Manual only
Color-coded categories
ClickUp Yes
Canva Yes
Preceden Yes
Visme Yes
Export without watermark
ClickUp Free
Canva Free
Preceden Paid only
Visme Paid only
Zoom controls
ClickUp 5 levels
Canva No
Preceden Yes
Visme No
Auto-save to browser
ClickUp Yes
Canva Cloud only
Preceden Cloud only
Visme Cloud only
100% private (no server)
ClickUp Yes
Canva No
Preceden No
Visme No
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

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