Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to build and export project timelines. ClickUp's Timeline View does everything this tool does and more, with real-time team collaboration, task dependencies, and integration with your full project workflow. Your timeline stays connected to your tasks, updates automatically, and every teammate sees the same live view.Learn more about ClickUp's Timeline View
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See how ClickUp's free timeline maker stacks up against popular alternatives.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Canva
|
Preceden
|
Visme
|No signup required
|Yes
|Account needed
|AI tool only
|Account needed
|Duration events (date ranges)
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Milestone markers
|Yes
|Manual only
|Yes
|Manual only
|Color-coded categories
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Export without watermark
|Free
|Free
|Paid only
|Paid only
|Zoom controls
|5 levels
|No
|Yes
|No
|Auto-save to browser
|Yes
|Cloud only
|Cloud only
|Cloud only
|100% private (no server)
|Yes
|No
|No
|No