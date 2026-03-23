Also available in ClickUp
This free RACI chart generator gives you a quick way to build and export responsibility matrices. ClickUp's RACI Matrix Template does everything this tool does and more, with real-time team collaboration, custom statuses and fields, six different project views, automated workflows, and persistent cloud storage that keeps your RACI chart connected to your actual project tasks.Learn more about ClickUp's RACI Matrix Template
Built in validation flags tasks that have no Responsible owner or more than one Accountable person. Fix issues in real time so your RACI chart is airtight before you share it with stakeholders.
HOW WE COMPARE
See how ClickUp's free tool stacks up against other RACI chart builders.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Creately
|
Lucidchart
|
FigJam
|No signup required
|Yes
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Interactive matrix builder
|Click to assign
|Drag and drop
|Drag and drop
|Whiteboard only
|Real time validation
|Built in
|No
|No
|No
|CSV export
|Free
|Paid only
|Paid only
|No
|PNG image export
|Free
|Paid only
|Paid only
|Free
|Quick start templates
|3 included
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Works offline (local save)
|Yes
|Cloud only
|Cloud only
|Cloud only