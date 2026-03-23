FREE TOOLS

Free RACI Chart Generator

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp RACI Matrix Template

This free RACI chart generator gives you a quick way to build and export responsibility matrices. ClickUp's RACI Matrix Template does everything this tool does and more, with real-time team collaboration, custom statuses and fields, six different project views, automated workflows, and persistent cloud storage that keeps your RACI chart connected to your actual project tasks.

Learn more about ClickUp's RACI Matrix Template
Try ClickUp's RACI Template Free
FREE TOOL

Clarify Every Role in Minutes

Everything you need to build, validate, and share a professional RACI matrix without leaving your browser.

Build Your Matrix Instantly

Add tasks and roles, then click any cell to assign Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, or Informed. Color coded badges make it easy to scan the entire chart at a glance and spot gaps before they become problems.

Catch Mistakes Before They Matter

Built in validation flags tasks that have no Responsible owner or more than one Accountable person. Fix issues in real time so your RACI chart is airtight before you share it with stakeholders.

Export and Share in One Click

Download your finished matrix as a CSV for Excel or Google Sheets, or grab a polished PNG screenshot for slide decks and documentation. No account walls, no watermarks, no strings attached.
HOW IT WORKS

What You Can Do With This Tool

A zero friction RACI chart builder designed for speed, accuracy, and instant export.

Add rows for every project task and columns for each team member or role. Click any cell to cycle through R, A, C, and I assignments with instant color coding. The grid supports up to 50 tasks and 20 roles, with sticky headers so you never lose context while scrolling.

Add rows for every project task and columns for each team member or role. Click any cell to cycle through R, A, C, and I assignments with instant color coding. The grid supports up to 50 tasks and 20 roles, with sticky headers so you never lose context while scrolling.
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HOW WE COMPARE

Free RACI Chart Generator vs. the Competition

See how ClickUp's free tool stacks up against other RACI chart builders.

Feature
Free
Creately
Lucidchart
FigJam
No signup required Yes Account needed Account needed Account needed
Interactive matrix builder Click to assign Drag and drop Drag and drop Whiteboard only
Real time validation Built in No No No
CSV export Free Paid only Paid only No
PNG image export Free Paid only Paid only Free
Quick start templates 3 included Yes Yes Yes
Works offline (local save) Yes Cloud only Cloud only Cloud only
No signup required
ClickUp Yes
Creately Account needed
Lucidchart Account needed
FigJam Account needed
Interactive matrix builder
ClickUp Click to assign
Creately Drag and drop
Lucidchart Drag and drop
FigJam Whiteboard only
Real time validation
ClickUp Built in
Creately No
Lucidchart No
FigJam No
CSV export
ClickUp Free
Creately Paid only
Lucidchart Paid only
FigJam No
PNG image export
ClickUp Free
Creately Paid only
Lucidchart Paid only
FigJam Free
Quick start templates
ClickUp 3 included
Creately Yes
Lucidchart Yes
FigJam Yes
Works offline (local save)
ClickUp Yes
Creately Cloud only
Lucidchart Cloud only
FigJam Cloud only
THE MORE YOU KNOW

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about RACI charts and this free generator.
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