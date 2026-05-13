Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to create and track your OKRs privately. ClickUp Goals does everything this tool does and more, with automatic progress tracking from tasks, team alignment dashboards, and company-wide visibility.Learn more about ClickUp Goals
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See how ClickUp's free tool compares to other OKR trackers and templates.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Notion
|
Google Sheets
|
Tability
|No Signup Required
|Yes
|Account needed
|Google login
|Account needed
|Visual Progress Tracking
|Rings & bars
|Manual setup
|Formulas needed
|Built-in
|Automatic Status Colors
|Red/yellow/green
|Manual only
|Via conditional
|Automatic
|Export Options
|JSON, CSV, PDF
|PDF only
|Multiple formats
|Paid tier only
|Data Storage
|Your browser
|Notion cloud
|Google cloud
|Cloud
|Privacy
|100% local
|Cloud storage
|Cloud storage
|Cloud storage
|Unlimited OKRs
|Yes
|Free tier
|Yes
|1 objective