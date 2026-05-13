OKR Tracker Template

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Goals

This free tool gives you a quick way to create and track your OKRs privately. ClickUp Goals does everything this tool does and more, with automatic progress tracking from tasks, team alignment dashboards, and company-wide visibility.

Learn more about ClickUp Goals
Explore ClickUp Goals
GOAL TRACKING

Track What Matters, Skip the Overhead

All the structure you need to manage OKRs without the complexity of enterprise software.

100% Private, Zero Setup

Your OKRs live in your browser—no account, no servers, no tracking. Start setting goals in seconds and export anytime without hitting a paywall.

Visual Progress at a Glance

Red, yellow, and green status indicators show exactly where you stand. Progress bars and completion rings update automatically as you track key results.

Built for Real Work, Not Demos

Create unlimited objectives with measurable key results. Track numbers, percentages, or binary milestones. Export to JSON, CSV, or PDF whenever you need to share.
HOW IT WORKS

Everything You Need to Track OKRs

A simple, focused toolset for setting objectives and measuring progress.

Set ambitious objectives and define 3-5 measurable key results for each. Choose from number targets, percentage targets, or binary done/not-done milestones. Color-code by category (company, department, team, personal) and add optional deadlines.

Set ambitious objectives and define 3-5 measurable key results for each. Choose from number targets, percentage targets, or binary done/not-done milestones. Color-code by category (company, department, team, personal) and add optional deadlines.
Screenshot 2026-05-13 at 1.55.07 PM.png
ClickUp

Ready for Team OKRs?

This free tool is perfect for solo tracking. When you need automatic progress updates, team alignment, and dashboards, ClickUp Goals has you covered.
Get ClickUp Free

FREE TOOLS

OKR Tracker vs. the Competition

See how ClickUp's free tool compares to other OKR trackers and templates.

Feature
Free
Notion
Google Sheets
Tability
No Signup Required Yes Account needed Google login Account needed
Visual Progress Tracking Rings & bars Manual setup Formulas needed Built-in
Automatic Status Colors Red/yellow/green Manual only Via conditional Automatic
Export Options JSON, CSV, PDF PDF only Multiple formats Paid tier only
Data Storage Your browser Notion cloud Google cloud Cloud
Privacy 100% local Cloud storage Cloud storage Cloud storage
Unlimited OKRs Yes Free tier Yes 1 objective
No Signup Required
ClickUp Yes
Notion No
Google Sheets No
Tability No
Visual Progress Tracking
ClickUp Rings & bars
Notion Manual
Google Sheets Formulas
Tability Yes
Automatic Status Colors
ClickUp Yes
Notion Manual
Google Sheets Via rules
Tability Yes
Export Options
ClickUp 3 formats
Notion PDF only
Google Sheets Multiple
Tability Paid tier
Data Storage
ClickUp Local
Notion Cloud
Google Sheets Cloud
Tability Cloud
Privacy
ClickUp 100% local
Notion Cloud
Google Sheets Cloud
Tability Cloud
Unlimited OKRs
ClickUp Yes
Notion Free tier
Google Sheets Yes
Tability 1 objective
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about tracking OKRs with this free tool.
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT