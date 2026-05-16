Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to track inventory in your browser. ClickUp's Table View does everything this tool does and more, with automations, custom fields, permissions, integrations, and collaborative workflows for your entire team.Learn more about ClickUp's Table View
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See how our free tool stacks up against spreadsheets and paid inventory apps.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Excel
|
Sortly
|
Google Sheets
|Instant access (no signup)
|Yes
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Works in browser
|Yes
|Office 365 only
|App only
|Yes
|100% private (no cloud sync)
|Yes
|Syncs to OneDrive
|Cloud-based
|Syncs to Google
|Export to CSV
|Free
|Yes
|Paid tier
|Yes
|Mobile responsive
|Yes
|Limited
|App download
|Yes
|Low stock alerts
|Visual indicators
|Manual setup
|Yes
|Add-on needed
|Team collaboration
|Via ClickUp
|Office 365
|Paid tier
|Yes
|Barcode scanning
|Via ClickUp
|No
|Paid tier
|No