A Simpler Way to Track Inventory

Monitor stock levels, orders, and supplies without complex software.

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Table View

This free tool gives you a quick way to track inventory in your browser. ClickUp's Table View does everything this tool does and more, with automations, custom fields, permissions, integrations, and collaborative workflows for your entire team.

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INVENTORY TRACKING

Track Inventory Without the Hassle

No downloads, no signups, no spreadsheet headaches—just instant inventory tracking.

Start Tracking in Seconds

Open your browser and start adding inventory items immediately. No account creation, no software installation, no waiting. Just you and your inventory list.

Your Data Stays Private

Everything is stored locally in your browser. We never see your inventory data, SKUs, or stock levels. It's truly yours and yours alone.

Export Anytime You Need

Download your inventory as CSV or JSON whenever you want. Import it into Excel, Google Sheets, or any inventory system. Total flexibility.
FEATURES

Everything You Need to Track Inventory

Simple features that solve real inventory problems, with zero learning curve.

Create inventory items with names, SKUs, quantities, locations, categories, and costs. Search across all fields, filter by category, and sort by any column to find exactly what you need in seconds.

Create inventory items with names, SKUs, quantities, locations, categories, and costs. Search across all fields, filter by category, and sort by any column to find exactly what you need in seconds.
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ClickUp

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This free tool is perfect for personal tracking. When you need collaboration, automations, and integrations, ClickUp's got you covered.
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Free Inventory Tracker vs. the Competition

See how our free tool stacks up against spreadsheets and paid inventory apps.

Feature
Free
Excel
Sortly
Google Sheets
Instant access (no signup) Yes Account needed Account needed Account needed
Works in browser Yes Office 365 only App only Yes
100% private (no cloud sync) Yes Syncs to OneDrive Cloud-based Syncs to Google
Export to CSV Free Yes Paid tier Yes
Mobile responsive Yes Limited App download Yes
Low stock alerts Visual indicators Manual setup Yes Add-on needed
Team collaboration Via ClickUp Office 365 Paid tier Yes
Barcode scanning Via ClickUp No Paid tier No
Instant access (no signup)
ClickUp Yes
Excel Account needed
Sortly Account needed
Google Sheets Account needed
Works in browser
ClickUp Yes
Excel Office 365 only
Sortly App only
Google Sheets Yes
100% private (no cloud sync)
ClickUp Yes
Excel Syncs to OneDrive
Sortly Cloud-based
Google Sheets Syncs to Google
Export to CSV
ClickUp Free
Excel Yes
Sortly Paid tier
Google Sheets Yes
Mobile responsive
ClickUp Yes
Excel Limited
Sortly App download
Google Sheets Yes
Low stock alerts
ClickUp Visual indicators
Excel Manual setup
Sortly Yes
Google Sheets Add-on needed
Team collaboration
ClickUp Via ClickUp
Excel Office 365
Sortly Paid tier
Google Sheets Yes
Barcode scanning
ClickUp Via ClickUp
Excel No
Sortly Paid tier
Google Sheets No
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about using our free inventory tracker.
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