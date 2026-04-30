Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to define your ideal customers. Once you've created your personas, ClickUp Docs takes them to the next level with collaborative editing, version history, and living documentation. Store buyer personas alongside campaign briefs, sales playbooks, and product roadmaps—so your entire team stays aligned on who you're building for.Learn more about ClickUp Docs
SEE THE DIFFERENCE
How ClickUp's tool compares to popular alternatives
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
HubSpot
|
Magnetly
|
FormSense
|Signup required
|No
|Account needed
|Email for export
|No
|Data privacy
|100% client-side
|Data collected
|Lead capture
|Some tracking
|Export formats
|PDF, Markdown, text
|PDF only
|PDF (email-gated)
|Text, PDF
|Generation speed
|Instant
|~30 seconds (AI)
|Fast
|Fast
|Edit after generation
|Yes
|Limited
|No
|No
|Mobile experience
|Fully responsive
|Desktop-focused
|Mobile-friendly
|Mobile-friendly