Buyer Persona Template Maker

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Docs

This free tool gives you a quick way to define your ideal customers. Once you've created your personas, ClickUp Docs takes them to the next level with collaborative editing, version history, and living documentation. Store buyer personas alongside campaign briefs, sales playbooks, and product roadmaps—so your entire team stays aligned on who you're building for.

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FREE MARKETING TOOL

Define Your Customers With Confidence

Create detailed buyer personas that help you target the right audience, write better copy, and close more deals.

100% Private & Secure

Your customer data never leaves your browser. No signup, no tracking, no external servers. Generate personas with complete confidence that your competitive insights stay confidential.

Export in Seconds

Download as PDF, copy as Markdown, or grab plain text. All export options are instant and work offline. Share personas with your team or paste them into your favorite tools immediately.

Built for Real Workflows

Answer 5-7 questions and get a complete persona profile with demographics, goals, challenges, and preferred channels. No complex forms, no AI delays, no unnecessary fields.
HOW IT WORKS

Create Personas in Three Simple Steps

From input to export in under 60 seconds—no account required.

Fill in basic details about your product, target job title, industry, and their key pain points. The form adapts to what you enter—no rigid templates, no overwhelming questionnaires. Just the essential information needed to build a useful persona.

Fill in basic details about your product, target job title, industry, and their key pain points. The form adapts to what you enter—no rigid templates, no overwhelming questionnaires. Just the essential information needed to build a useful persona.
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SEE THE DIFFERENCE

Free Buyer Persona Generator vs. the Competition

How ClickUp's tool compares to popular alternatives

Feature
Free
HubSpot
Magnetly
FormSense
Signup required No Account needed Email for export No
Data privacy 100% client-side Data collected Lead capture Some tracking
Export formats PDF, Markdown, text PDF only PDF (email-gated) Text, PDF
Generation speed Instant ~30 seconds (AI) Fast Fast
Edit after generation Yes Limited No No
Mobile experience Fully responsive Desktop-focused Mobile-friendly Mobile-friendly
Signup required
ClickUp No
HubSpot Account needed
Magnetly Email for export
FormSense No
Data privacy
ClickUp 100% client-side
HubSpot Data collected
Magnetly Lead capture
FormSense Some tracking
Export formats
ClickUp PDF, Markdown, text
HubSpot PDF only
Magnetly PDF (email-gated)
FormSense Text, PDF
Generation speed
ClickUp Instant
HubSpot ~30 seconds (AI)
Magnetly Fast
FormSense Fast
Edit after generation
ClickUp Yes
HubSpot Limited
Magnetly No
FormSense No
Mobile experience
ClickUp Fully responsive
HubSpot Desktop-focused
Magnetly Mobile-friendly
FormSense Mobile-friendly
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about using the free buyer persona generator
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GDPR
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