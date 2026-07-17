Customer reviews

Where reviewers separate ClickUp from Linear

These scores come from the G2 ClickUp vs. Linear comparison, captured July 14, 2026. They cover the Project Management category, where both products carry review data.

Linear rates well on the work it takes on, and its reviewer base is smaller and heavily weighted to software companies. The distance opens on capacity, budgets, and autonomous agents, which is the work that arrives once a release leaves engineering.