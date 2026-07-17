Linear moves fast because it holds one kind of work. ClickUp holds the same engineering cadence plus the docs, conversations, hours, and reporting Linear leaves to other tools.
"We were juggling five different tools for project management, communication, and reporting. ClickUp consolidated everything into one platform, cutting out hours of tool-switching and giving every team member clear visibility."
"At 50% annual growth, scattered systems couldn't keep up. ClickUp centralized our operations and the results were immediate. 15% more efficient on the factory floor. 10-15% time saved by eliminating manual entry."
See the differenceLast updated July 2026
Both platforms run sprints. The rows below show what happens to the docs, the conversations, the hours, and the reporting around them.
|Feature
|ClickUp
|Linear
|
Built for
Who the platform is designed to carry day to day.
|Every team in the companyEngineering plus the work around it
|Engineering-led product teamsIssues, projects, cycles, initiatives
|
Free plan ceiling
What runs out first on the free tier.
|Unlimited tasksUnlimited members, 60MB storage
|250 issues2 teams, 10MB file upload
|
Entry paid seat
The first plan most teams actually buy.
|$7 per user/moUnlimited plan, billed yearly
|$10 per user/moBasic plan, billed yearly
|
G2 rating
From the G2 ClickUp vs. Linear comparison. See breakdown
|4.6 / 513,072 reviews
|4.5 / 591 reviews
|
Native time tracking
Start a timer on a task, bill the hours, report on them. Linear's integration directory routes teams to Rize or TrackingTime instead. Learn more
|✓ Yes, from the Unlimited plan
|✕ No, third-party apps only
|
Docs and wikis in the workspace
Specs and runbooks that live beside the work, with tasks embedded in the page. Linear added team documents in June 2026 for notes and shared references. Learn more
|✓ Yes, on Free Forever
|Team documents for notes and references
|
Sprints and cycles
Time-boxed delivery with velocity and burndown. Linear's cycles are a first-class object and reviewers rate the flow highly. Learn more
|✓ Yes, Sprint Management on Free Forever
|✓ Yes, cycles on every plan
|
Team chat in the platform
Conversation attached to the task instead of a channel in another tool. Learn more
|✓ Yes, ClickUp Chat
|✕ No, Slack intake and channels
|
Dashboards and reporting
Portfolio views for people who do not open the tracker. Learn more
|✓ Yes, unlimited on Business
|Insights and Dashboards on Business
|
Automations
Rules that move work without a human in the loop. Learn more
|✓ Yes, 5,000 actions/mo on Business
|Rules on all plans, Agent automations in beta
|
Pull request review inside the tracker
Linear reviews diffs in the issue and merges from there. ClickUp links branches and pull requests to tasks, and review stays in GitHub. Learn more
|Partially, Git integrations link the work
|✓ Yes, Diffs on every plan
|Free plan
|$0Free Forever. Unlimited tasks and members, 60MB storage.
|$0Free. Unlimited members, 2 teams, 250 issues.
|Entry paid plan
|$7/user/moUnlimited. Native time tracking, guests, Gantt, unlimited storage.
|$10/user/moBasic. 5 teams, unlimited issues, admin roles.
|Business plan
|$12/user/moBusiness. Dashboards, workload, proofing, sprint points.
|$16/user/moBusiness. Unlimited teams, private teams, guests, Insights.
|Enterprise
|CustomSAML SSO, SCIM, audit log, data residency.
|CustomAnnual billing only. SAML, SCIM, HIPAA compliance.
|AI add-on
|$9/user/moBrain AI. Unlimited assistant plus 1,500 credits per user.
|Included in the seatAgent platform on every plan. Coding Sessions use AI credits.
These scores come from the G2 ClickUp vs. Linear comparison, captured July 14, 2026. They cover the Project Management category, where both products carry review data.
Linear rates well on the work it takes on, and its reviewer base is smaller and heavily weighted to software companies. The distance opens on capacity, budgets, and autonomous agents, which is the work that arrives once a release leaves engineering.Read the full G2 comparison →
Linear's entry seat runs $10 per user per month billed yearly. ClickUp's Unlimited plan runs $7 and already carries native time tracking, unlimited Gantt charts, and guests with permission control. Linear holds guests, private teams, and Insights back for the $16 Business tier, so the plan a growing team actually needs costs more than the one it starts on.
Then count what Linear does not sell. Chat and a timer arrive as separate subscriptions with separate admins and separate renewal dates, and Linear's team documents hold notes rather than a full docs product. ClickUp's $12 Business plan carries Dashboards, workload, proofing, and a monthly automation allowance in the same Workspace, so the later invoices never show up.
Linear models issues, projects, cycles, and initiatives. That is a clean fit for the people writing code and a poor one for the campaign, the onboarding plan, or the client deliverable waiting on the release. Those teams end up in a second system, and the handoff between the two happens in a channel where nobody can see the sprint.
ClickUp runs the same sprint cadence in a Workspace that also holds marketing, operations, support, and client work, with Custom Fields shaped per team instead of one prescribed workflow. Engineering keeps its board and its keyboard. Everyone downstream watches the same release move without buying a second platform to do it.
Give Linear its due. Pull request review with Diffs sits inside the issue on every plan, and for a team that lives in GitHub all day that beats linking a branch to a task. It is also a narrow win. Diffs review code, not the spec that produced it, the design file it renders, or the hours it consumed.
Everything outside the diff needs a home. Linear's own integration directory points teams to Rize and TrackingTime when they need to log time against an issue. ClickUp runs the timer, the Doc, and the Chat thread next to the task, so the workflow around the code is not held together by connectors somebody has to maintain.
Linear bundles its Agent platform into every plan, including the free one, with no separate AI seat to buy. That is a fair deal, and it is bounded. The agent reads issues, projects, and code, and Coding Sessions draw on AI credits once a team pushes past the basics, so the ceiling arrives from the usage side rather than the seat.
ClickUp Brain reads the tasks, the Docs, the Chat threads, and the Dashboards in the Workspace, so a question like what is blocking Thursday's launch pulls from the release plan and the marketing thread in one answer. G2 reviewers score the two platforms 7.9 and 4.7 on autonomous task execution. The add-on economics sit in the pricing rows above.
Linear exports issue data as a CSV file. ClickUp's spreadsheet importer maps those columns into Lists, statuses, assignees, and Custom Fields, so the backlog arrives with its structure intact. Read the import guide →
Linear is the right call for a workspace that is only ever engineering. The moment a release depends on people Linear never gave a seat, ClickUp is the platform that holds all of it.