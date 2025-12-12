Project Execution

Accelerate project delivery with AI

A converged AI workspace gives project managers and agents full context to execute more projects that drive growth.

4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
Trusted by the best
AI Agents

Meet the 24/7 AI teammates for projects

Embedded across workflows to automate execution and reporting – so you can focus on strategy.

Reviews submissions and flags missing details before work begins. Auto-tags reviewers and ensures requests are actionable.

Intake Review Agent

Intake Review Agent
Convergence + AI

Deliver projects 35% faster

End work sprawl with ClickUp's converged AI workspace. Consolidate your tools, teams, and data in one place.

Problem

Work sprawl stalls projects that drive growth

Agents need context to work – but project managers face disconnected tools, manual status updates, and zero real-time visibility.

The old way:

❌ Juggling 6+ tools every day.
❌ Missed deadlines.
❌ Zero real-time visibility for leadership.
❌ Team confusion over roles and priorities.
❌ Burnout, delays, and lost revenue.

Sprawl Image
Solution

Bring tools, teams, and AI together in ClickUp

Project managers and agents have full context with every work app they need, teams are always aligned, and visibility is automatic.

The new way:

✅ One converged AI workspace.
✅ On-time project delivery.
✅ Real-time visibility for all stakeholders.
✅ Clear ownership and alignment.
✅ Accelerated execution and growth.

The new era of work

The AI-powered project lifecycle

Deliver projects 35% faster with AI automation at every stage.

Initiate
Generate clear project briefs in minutes. AI documents goals, acceptance criteria, and notifies stakeholders – so every project starts with alignment.
1 - Plan Project Execution
Schedule
Build realistic project timelines. AI assigns tasks based on team capacity, maps dependencies, and sets achievable deadlines.
2 - Project Execution
Execute
Keep projects moving. AI answers questions in real time, auto-routes approvals, and surfaces risks before they become blockers.
3 - Project Execution
Track
Get instant project updates with live dashboards Real-time dashboards and custom views keep stakeholders aligned without the meetings.
4 - project execution
Report
View performance data automatically No spreadsheets. No manual work. Access instant insights about what's driving results.
5 - project execution

Unlock real value when PMs and AI team up

35% faster

Project delivery.

6+ tools

In one AI workspace.

10x revenue

Drives business growth.

Converge Teams

Bring your project teams together

Break down silos with every department aligned in one workspace.

Product & Engineering Teams

1 - Project Execution to Product Teams

Manage product roadmaps with streamlined backlog management, automated sprint reports, and AI-generated briefs.

Professional Services

2 - Project Execution to Client Teams

Deliver client projects with automated updates, client reporting, and seamless team handoffs.

Strategic Initiatives

3 - Project Execution to Strat Initiatives

Manage portfolios with executive dashboards, automated reporting, and real-time alignment across strategic initiatives.

Integrations

Bring your knowledge and data together

Connect everything so AI has full context, and project managers can find what they need in seconds.

Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
ClickUp Logo
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
Real teams. Unreal results.

AI-powered project managers deliver real results

shipt

"ClickUp has allowed us to streamline our operations and improve our efficiency, making it easier to collaborate and manage our projects effectively."

-Leslie Jones, Senior Marketing Project Manager

yggdrasil-gaming-logo-vector-removebg-preview

"Having a single platform like ClickUp where we can manage all aspects of project management has transformed both our collaboration and efficiency"

-Arturs Kalnins, Head of PMO

Resources

Master AI-powered project execution

Tap into best-practice playbooks, expert guides, and AI guidance to deliver more impactful projects, faster.

How leaders can unlock human execution and AI

clickup-brain-2

ClickUp's Chief Operating Officer shares how to boost team momentum and unlock human capacity by turning scattered work into streamlined, predictive action.

A PM's guide to AI-powered Project Execution

AI Standups

A framework to automate project management, status reporting, and more – eliminating manual work and saving 12+ hours per week.

Project Execution in the Age of AI

Project Execution in the Age of AI Thumb

Five-step playbook to eliminate status meetings and centralize project management – moving from reactive management to strategic execution with AI automation.

ClickUp

Ready to deliver more with ClickUp AI?

Launch projects faster and drive measurable growth. Try AI-powered Project Execution today!

AccentAccentAccentAccentAccent
copilot
ClickUp
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001 Logo
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT