Agents need context to work – but project managers face disconnected tools, manual status updates, and zero real-time visibility.
The old way:
❌ Juggling 6+ tools every day.
❌ Missed deadlines.
❌ Zero real-time visibility for leadership.
❌ Team confusion over roles and priorities.
❌ Burnout, delays, and lost revenue.
Project managers and agents have full context with every work app they need, teams are always aligned, and visibility is automatic.
The new way:
✅ One converged AI workspace.
✅ On-time project delivery.
✅ Real-time visibility for all stakeholders.
✅ Clear ownership and alignment.
✅ Accelerated execution and growth.
Break down silos with every department aligned in one workspace.
Manage product roadmaps with streamlined backlog management, automated sprint reports, and AI-generated briefs.
Deliver client projects with automated updates, client reporting, and seamless team handoffs.
Manage portfolios with executive dashboards, automated reporting, and real-time alignment across strategic initiatives.
Connect everything so AI has full context, and project managers can find what they need in seconds.
"ClickUp has allowed us to streamline our operations and improve our efficiency, making it easier to collaborate and manage our projects effectively."
-Leslie Jones, Senior Marketing Project Manager
"Having a single platform like ClickUp where we can manage all aspects of project management has transformed both our collaboration and efficiency"
-Arturs Kalnins, Head of PMO
Tap into best-practice playbooks, expert guides, and AI guidance to deliver more impactful projects, faster.
ClickUp's Chief Operating Officer shares how to boost team momentum and unlock human capacity by turning scattered work into streamlined, predictive action.
A framework to automate project management, status reporting, and more – eliminating manual work and saving 12+ hours per week.
Five-step playbook to eliminate status meetings and centralize project management – moving from reactive management to strategic execution with AI automation.
