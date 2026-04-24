Congratulations on completing the Tool Sprawl Assessment!

Based on your responses, your organization is currently in the 10–40 band, placing you in the Streamlined Workspace stage.

What this score means: You are currently in the operational sweet spot. Your technology is an invisible multiplier that supports your growth without getting in its way.

You’ve also successfully avoided the trap of buying too many point solutions. As a result, your team spends more time executing and less time managing their tools.

In fact, research shows that teams that operate with streamlined workflows and consolidated tools have the potential to generate a remarkable 384% return on investment over three years.

What this looks like in your day-to-day: