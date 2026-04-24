Congratulations on completing the Tool Sprawl Assessment!

Based on your responses, your organization is currently in the 41–60 band, placing you in the Siloed Point Solutions stage.

What this score means: You’ve mastered the art of the lean stack. You’ve been disciplined with your software spend, ensuring that every dollar on your credit card statement is justified.

Currently, your work happens across a variety of specialized tools that each do one thing very well. Because these tools are often independent, your team handles the coordination between them.

This works, but not for the long term. Over 76% of employees experiencing burnout point to poor communication and scattered information as major causes. Plus, teams end up wasting up to 30% of their workweek searching for files, duplicating work, or clarifying next steps.

What this looks like in your day-to-day: