Your Tool Sprawl Assessment Results: Siloed Point Solutions

This report is designed to help you understand your current state, identify opportunities, and take actionable steps toward a more connected, efficient, and AI-enabled tool stack.

Welcome to Your Tool Sprawl Report

Congratulations on completing the Tool Sprawl Assessment!

Based on your responses, your organization is currently in the 41–60 band, placing you in the Siloed Point Solutions stage.

What this score means: You’ve mastered the art of the lean stack. You’ve been disciplined with your software spend, ensuring that every dollar on your credit card statement is justified.

Currently, your work happens across a variety of specialized tools that each do one thing very well. Because these tools are often independent, your team handles the coordination between them.

This works, but not for the long term. Over 76% of employees experiencing burnout point to poor communication and scattered information as major causes. Plus, teams end up wasting up to 30% of their workweek searching for files, duplicating work, or clarifying next steps.

What this looks like in your day-to-day:

  • Manual hand-offs: Moving information from one department to another usually requires someone to manually copy data, export a CSV, or send a "status update" message
  • Fragmented search: Because work is hidden in specialized apps, finding a specific file or decision often requires logging into three different places or asking a teammate for a link
  • Context switching: Employees have to keep a dozen tabs open just to complete one process, jumping between different apps that each hold only one piece of the puzzle
Average techstack

Where You Stand

Your score shows that you’ve prioritized immediate results and budget control over building a massive, rigid infrastructure too early.

But your organization has outgrown this setup, and the scrappy methods that got you here are starting to feel a bit heavy. This is the point of growth where your team’s energy is spent on work about work.

To break through to the next level, you need to focus on the following:

  • Acknowledge the "Time Tax": The hours your team spends manually moving data between apps are costing you more in payroll than a unified software subscription would
  • Stop over-valuing "Free": While a tool might be free or cheap, the friction it creates for the rest of the company can become an expensive bottleneck
  • Build a scalable bridge: Growth now requires a sturdy technological foundation to replace the manual "duct-tape" workarounds between tools
Siloed point solutions

What You Do Well

  • You have built a culture that is refreshingly allergic to wasted spending
  • Unlike organizations that throw money at expensive "Enterprise" solutions, your team actually solves problems first and buys tools later. This is a massive competitive advantage
  • Because your systems are lightweight, you aren't weighed down by clunky, "all-in-one" platforms that no one knows how to use. It has also enabled your team to remain fast and creative, and to pivot processes overnight
  • When you do eventually centralize your data with a connected tool stack, you’ll do so from a place of strength and clarity. It’s the final piece that will take your operational efficiency to the next level
Work is broken

Biggest Area of Improvement

To be clear, you do not have to replace every single specialized point solution your team loves. But you desperately need a single source of truth.

Your immediate focus must be on building a centralized hub that tracks, manages, and makes all core work visible to leadership.

The platform you choose will serve as the company's operational heartbeat, ensuring that the big picture is visible to everyone. Once that hub is established, you can use affordable integration software to automatically connect your favorite point solutions to the main system.

App Sprawl Medium
Pat Henderson

Pat HendersonPat Henderson, Founder & Executive Producer, path8 Productions

We were juggling Smartsheet, Slack, Toggl, and three other tools that weren't talking to each other. ClickUp replaced all six with one connected workspace for projects, chat, and time tracking—lowering our subscription costs and eliminating the constant context switching that slowed us down.

Next Steps

Consolidating your workflow is a journey that will take some time. But this step will eliminate the context-switching that drains your team while still keeping your overall software budget relatively lean. Here is how to keep your momentum going:

  • Get leadership on the same page: Share these insights with your leadership team. Agree on the hidden costs of your current setup and decide together on a game plan
  • Talk to the people doing the work: Ask your teams where the worst manual bottlenecks are, which tools they can easily live without, and what would actually make their day-to-day smoother
  • Set a few simple goals: Pick clear ways to measure success. Instead of vague metrics, track how many manual tasks you automate and how much time the team reclaims

The 10–40 band is the ideal operational baseline. In this range, you’ll have exactly enough technology to give your team the leverage and speed they need, but your systems will be consolidated enough to stay out of their way.

This assessment is designed to spark meaningful conversations and guide your next steps toward a streamlined tool stack. When you’re ready to go deeper, our team is here to help.

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