Congratulations on completing the Tool Sprawl Assessment!

Based on your responses, your organization is currently in the 61–80 band, placing you in the Over-Provisioned Stack stage.

What this score means: You are carrying more software weight than you need. The good news is your operational execution is exceptionally strong—work is largely organized in core platforms.

But along the way, your company has accumulated "SaaS bloat." And that has a cost. Research shows that companies lose an estimated $2.5 million every year due to inefficiency, miscommunication, and the hidden tax of sprawl.

What this looks like in your day-to-day: