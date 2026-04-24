Welcome to Your Tool Sprawl Report
Congratulations on completing the Tool Sprawl Assessment!
Based on your responses, your organization is currently in the 61–80 band, placing you in the Over-Provisioned Stack stage.
What this score means: You are carrying more software weight than you need. The good news is your operational execution is exceptionally strong—work is largely organized in core platforms.
But along the way, your company has accumulated "SaaS bloat." And that has a cost. Research shows that companies lose an estimated $2.5 million every year due to inefficiency, miscommunication, and the hidden tax of sprawl.
What this looks like in your day-to-day:
- The ghost seats: You are paying for 50 software licenses, but only 30 employees actively log in each month
- Dusty premium tiers: You are shelling out for expensive enterprise features that no one on the floor actually uses
- Departmental stubbornness: Marketing uses Asana, but Product insists on Jira, so the company ends up paying for both instead of agreeing on one