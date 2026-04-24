Your Tool Sprawl Assessment Results: Disconnected Tool Sprawl

This report is designed to help you understand your current state, identify opportunities, and take actionable steps toward a more connected, efficient, and AI-enabled tool stack.

Welcome to Your Tool Sprawl Report

Congratulations on completing the Tool Sprawl Assessment!

Based on your responses, your organization is currently in the 81–100 band, placing you in the Disconnected Tool Sprawl stage.

What this score means: Tool sprawl is a strong risk factor for you. It likely eats into your team's time and your company's budget.

More than that, the sheer number of disconnected tools has created an environment where work is scattered across a patchwork of systems that don’t talk to each other.

Research shows that 61% of knowledge workers spend more time managing work than actually doing it. The average employee toggles between apps 1,200 times a day—losing hours each week to context switching and fragmented workflows.

Since there is no single source of truth, your team spends extra effort acting as the "human glue" that holds the entire operation together. This lack of integration also traps critical data in silos, leading to inefficiency and duplication of effort across departments.

What this looks like in your day-to-day:

  • The "Where is that?" tax: Employees waste hours every week manually hunting for links, files, and project updates across different apps
  • Shadow IT: Teams are expensing their own preferred tools to solve immediate problems without central oversight
  • Redundant spend: You are paying for overlapping capabilities, meaning you are essentially buying the same software twice
Average techstack

Where You Stand

You are currently experiencing a high degree of operational friction. While the day-to-day work gets done, this is holding you back from scaling to the next level.

This is actually a good problem to have. It means your teams are highly autonomous and have been resourceful enough to find their own solutions to immediate problems.

But you’ve reached the point where that well-intentioned autonomy is starting to create systemic chaos. To keep your momentum, you need to shift your focus to the following:

  • Centralize the software ledger: Move all software billing away from individual department credit cards and into a single, managed account. This forces immediate visibility into exactly where you are paying for similar point solutions you don't actually need
  • Standardize user access: Instead of having every team lead serve as an "admin" for their own apps, create a single gatekeeper for user permissions across all apps. This prevents teams from spinning up new, disconnected workspaces without oversight
  • Adopt a "platform-first" policy: Change the internal default from "find a new app" to "extend an existing one." Require any new tool request to be accompanied by a 30-day trial of your current core systems to see if they can solve the problem first
Disconnected tool sprawl

What You Do Well

  • Despite a fragmented operational environment, your team still gets the job done. This speaks volumes about your culture
  • Your score indicates a high level of resourcefulness and resilience across the organization, something that’s incredibly difficult to teach
  • Your people do not let broken systems stop them from delivering results; they often build their own scrappy workarounds
  • Once you channel that same autonomous energy into a single, unified tool stack, your execution speed will get a massive boost
Work is broken

Biggest Area of Improvement

No matter how hard your team works, they are being slowed down by the walls between their tools. The fastest way to kill confusion is to decide, once and for all, where "the truth" lives.

This means moving toward a centralized system that everyone can see.

Choose one primary platform—whether it’s a CRM or a project management hub—and make it the official record. If it’s not in the hub, it doesn’t exist. From there, bring in integrations or automated solutions to help your tools sync with the hub and vice versa.

Once your data is finally flowing into one place, the blind spots will disappear. You’ll start seeing the real operational insights that will guide your next phase of growth.

App Sprawl Medium
Pat Henderson

Pat HendersonPat Henderson, Founder & Executive Producer, path8 Productions

We were juggling Smartsheet, Slack, Toggl, and three other tools that weren't talking to each other. ClickUp replaced all six with one connected workspace for projects, chat, and time tracking—lowering our subscription costs and eliminating the constant context switching that slowed us down.

Next Steps

Fixing tool sprawl won't happen overnight, but you can start laying the groundwork today. Here is how to keep moving forward:

  • Get leadership on the same page: Share these insights with your leadership team. Agree on the hidden costs of your current setup and decide together on a game plan
  • Talk to the people doing the work: Ask your teams where the worst manual bottlenecks are, which tools they can easily live without, and what would actually make their day-to-day smoother
  • Set a few simple goals: Pick clear ways to measure success. Instead of vague metrics, track how many redundant apps you sunset, how much money you save, and whether people are actually adopting your core hub

The 10–40 band is the ideal operational baseline to be at. In this range, you’ll have exactly enough technology to give your team the leverage and speed they need, but your systems will be consolidated enough to stay out of their way.

This assessment is designed to spark meaningful conversations and guide your next steps toward a streamlined tool stack. When you’re ready to go deeper, our team is here to help.

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