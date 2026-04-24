Congratulations on completing the Tool Sprawl Assessment!

Based on your responses, your organization is currently in the 81–100 band, placing you in the Disconnected Tool Sprawl stage.

What this score means: Tool sprawl is a strong risk factor for you. It likely eats into your team's time and your company's budget.

More than that, the sheer number of disconnected tools has created an environment where work is scattered across a patchwork of systems that don’t talk to each other.

Research shows that 61% of knowledge workers spend more time managing work than actually doing it. The average employee toggles between apps 1,200 times a day—losing hours each week to context switching and fragmented workflows.

Since there is no single source of truth, your team spends extra effort acting as the "human glue" that holds the entire operation together. This lack of integration also traps critical data in silos, leading to inefficiency and duplication of effort across departments.

What this looks like in your day-to-day: