ทางเลือกและคู่แข่งของ Toodledo 6 อันดับแรก (คุณสมบัติ ข้อจำกัด ราคา)

Toodledo is a great to-do list app that markets itself as “more than a to-do list. ”

Unfortunately, that “more” involves giving you some basic task management features for free.

And here’s another problem.

Every team needs a task management app that can do more than just basic note-taking.

So is Toodledo really more than just a to-do list? 🤷

Because of this, many teams have started saying “toodles!” to Toodledo, just like you!

In this article, we’ll go over what Toodledo is and why you need an alternative. Then, we’ll highlight six Toodledo alternatives to help you make the best choice.

Let’s check out some note-worthy Toodledo alternatives. 📝

Why You Need a Toodledo Alternative

Via Toodledo

Toodledo is a task management app that helps individuals and teams manage their daily tasks and some complex projects.

Here are some of the things you can do with Toodledo:

Create to-do lists

Create tasks and subtasks

Use the built-in timer to record time spent on a project

Set reminders

Record your progress in graphs and charts

While those features sound great, Toodledo still has a few limitations:

1. Limited free version

Toodledo’s free version only has basic project management and team collaboration features. For example, the free plan doesn’t offer subtasks or progress tracking graphs.

On top of that, the free plan only offers simple alarms and limits you to one collaborator.

We’re not sure which one is more frustrating: only having one teammate or not being able to choose custom alarms! ⏰

2. Limited project views

Multiple project views give you a unique perspective on your work, which is essential for agile teams.

And with Toodledo, you’ll miss out on kanban boards.

The problem?

Kanban boards help you visualize your projects, manage resources, and move tasks around with ease. On top of that, Toodledo doesn’t offer gantt charts, which are essential for any team that wants to track progress.

Without such views, you won’t have the flexibility to view your work the way you want.

Besides, who wants to be locked into one view?

3. Poor data synchronization

The changes made in Toodledo’s mobile apps sometimes don’t sync with the changes made in the desktop app.

For example, if you create subtasks on your phone, they might not appear on your laptop.

Poor data synchronization means that you’ll have to waste time recreating a task you already created on your phone.

And who wants a task management tool that’ll make them waste time and add to their forgetfulness? 🤷

Top 6 Toodledo Alternatives

Here are six Toodledo alternatives that should definitely be on your list: 📝

ClickUp is one of the world’s highest-rated productivity and task management apps used by highly-productive teams in small and large companies.

ClickUp helps you manage both your business projects and personal tasks.

From helping you complete tasks to features that help you manage calendar events to plan surprise birthday parties effortlessly, ClickUp is the ultimate task management tool.

How ClickUp helps you manage your daily to-do’s

It’s easy to forget something in a task that has tons of different steps.

Checklists in ClickUp give you the power to create clear outlines of the entire task, so you never forget a step again!

Checklists are simple to-do lists that you can find in your tasks, Docs, and notes. You can create custom checklists and tick off items in your list once it’s done.

Need to add more detail to your checklist?

Simply add sub-items to your checklist.

This way, you know exactly what you need to do, down to the last detail! 🔎

You can also reorder the items in any checklist by dragging and dropping items between your lists.

Want to save even more time?

Create checklist templates for any task you can imagine.

You can then reuse these templates to knock out tasks with ease. 🥊

You can also assign specific to-do’s to a single assignee if action is required.

Always on the move? 🏃

Don’t worry; you can also keep your daily to-do’s with you via the web, desktop, or mobile app.

Other key ClickUp features

Notepad : just came up with a brilliant idea?💡Capture your ideas, thoughts, or even your weekly meal plan, so you don’t end up eating junk 🍟 just came up with a brilliant idea?💡Capture your ideas, thoughts, or even your weekly meal plan, so you don’t end up eating junk 🍟

Task priorities: use flags to indicate if a task is urgent, high priority, normal priority, or low priority, so team members know where to start 🚩

Recurring tasks: set repeating schedules for anything that needs to be done over and over again, like a weekly grocery shopping list 🛒

Reminders : receive reminders for upcoming tasks. You can choose to be reminded from five minutes up to three days before your task is due, so you don’t end up in a panic trying to reach deadlines

Calendar syncing: integrate your Google and Outlook Calendar with ClickUp. You can also sync actions between your Apple Calendar, mobile device, or any calendar app that allows you to subscribe with a URL feed 🗓

Views : view your tasks in a List, kanban board, gantt chart, or any project style of your choice view your tasks in a List, kanban board, gantt chart, or any project style of your choice

Timeline view: plan your daily tasks over time. This view is perfect for showcasing your public roadmap, keeping clients up to date, and for anything else that requires planning ahead of time

Calendar view : plan, schedule, and manage your time and plan, schedule, and manage your time and resources , so you don’t over-commit yourself:

ClickUp pros

ClickUp limitations

No Timeline view in mobile (yet)

Check out ClickUp’s roadmap to see how we’re fixing such drawbacks.

And don’t get to explore all the exciting features that this free Toodledo alternative has in store for you!

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp offers three pricing plans:

Free Forever Plan (best for personal use)

Unlimited Plan (best for small teams ($5/member per month)

Business Plan (best for mid-sized teams ($12/member per month)

Business Plus Plan (best for multiple teams ($19/member per month)

ClickUp customer ratings

G2: 4. 7/5 (2000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2000+ reviews)

Via Todoist

Todoist is a task manager app that’s suitable for personal use and teamwork.

The app has a cool feature called Todoist Karma that rewards you with points for completing tasks and maintaining streaks.

However, the free plan doesn’t have automatic backups, so if you choose to go ahead with this app and lose any documents…

Todoist key features

The quick-add feature lets you add daily task details in seconds

Recurring due dates

Add comments to tasks, so everyone stays updated

Sections and subtasks for task organization

Todoist pros

Task priorities help you get things done in the right order

Delegate tasks to teammates or family members

Add a task list widget to your Android and iOS device

Todoist limitations

No native time tracker (only through outside integrations)

Reminders are only available in the Todoist premium plan

If you mark a task as done by mistake, you can’t get it back

Todoist pricing

Todoist has three pricing plans:

Free plan: Up to 80 projects Up to 5 people per project Recurring due dates Task priorities And more

Premium plan ($4/month): Up to 300 projects Up to 25 people per project Reminders Comments and file uploads And more

Business plan ($6/month): 500 projects per user 50 people per project Team inbox Admin and member roles And more

Todoist customer ratings

G2: 4. 4/5 (600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1000+ reviews)

Here are the top Todoist alternatives.

Via Evernote

Evernote is a note-taking app that helps you capture and find information on the go. Evernote’s advanced search feature also lets you search for words in your handwritten notes.

But with a limited free plan, will you be using Evernote forever?

Let’s find out:

Evernote key features

Create checklists

Add text, images, audio, scans, PDFs, and documents to your notes

Pin a sticky note with essential information to your desktop

Templates for notes

Evernote pros

Powerful iOS and Android apps

Capture ideas, images, and record audio using your mobile device or iPad while offline

Save essential emails and share your notes without leaving Gmail

Evernote limitations

The free plan has a monthly upload limit of 60MB

Limited customization options when it comes to text style and formatting

No password protection for the desktop version

Evernote pricing

Evernote has three pricing plans:

Free plan 60MB of new uploads per month Clip web images, web pages, and PDF files Access notes offline from the desktop app Sync across two devices And more

Premium ($7. 99/month): Sync unlimited devices Access notes offline Create custom templates Annotate PDFs And more

Business ($14. 99/month): Work together in shared spaces See your team’s activity history Central user administration 20GB monthly upload limit And more

Evernote customer ratings

G2 : 4. 4/5 (1000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (6000+ reviews)

Read more of our articles on Evernote: Evernote vs OneNote and Evernote vs Bear

Via Google Tasks

Google Tasks is a simple to-do list app. The app lets you drag an email from anywhere in Gmail to the Google Tasks sidebar to instantly turn it into a task.

One of the drawbacks of this reminders app is that its simplicity can make it an inefficient task management app for teams that focus on complex projects.

Sure, sometimes simple is best, but sometimes a project just isn’t that simple. 🤷

Google Tasks key features

Create multiple lists

Add tasks and subtasks for task organization

Add reminders to your Google Task from Google Calendar

Reorder tasks or move them to another list with an easy-to-use drag and drop feature

Google Tasks pros

Completely free

Integrates with Google Apps

Sort your task list by creation date or by the due date

Google Tasks limitations

Can’t track the time taken for a particular task

Doesn’t have the advanced task management features like workload management , agile views, or task dependencies

Can’t set task priorities

Google Tasks pricing

Google Tasks is free.

Google Tasks customer ratings

G2: 4. 2/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: N/A

Try these Google Task alternatives!

5. Microsoft To Do

Via Microsoft To Do

Microsoft To Do, formerly Wunderlist, is a task management software that can help you manage your to-do’s efficiently. This collaboration tool has a cool feature that gives you a today, tomorrow, and week view in your planned lists.

However, the app doesn’t let you set due dates or add details to your subtasks.

Microsoft To Do key features

Set reminders to keep track of tasks

Create smart lists based on tasks and flagged emails

Add due dates to your tasks

Schedule a repeating task

Microsoft To Do pros

Share todo lists with teammates and family members

Integrates with Outlook Tasks

Syncs across iPhone, Android, Windows 10, and the web app

Microsoft To Do limitations

Limited compatibility with non-Microsoft products

Lacks advanced task prioritization (only allows you to star priority tasks)

No gantt charts for task scheduling

Microsoft To Do pricing

Microsoft To Do is free to use.

Microsoft To Do customer ratings

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (300+ reviews)

G2: 4. 3/5 (20+ reviews)

Check out these Microsoft To Do alternatives!

6. DGT GTD

Via DGT GTD

DGT GTD is a task management app that automatically creates tasks when you miss a call. 📞

The app is a good choice for managing simple tasks like shopping lists and commitments.

Unfortunately, the app isn’t available for iOS devices, on desktop, or on the web.

DGT GTD key features

Task checklists

Recurring tasks

Reminders and alarms

Organize tasks by folder, context, location, tags, star, and subtasks

DGT GTD pros

Quick task creation using voice recognition

Light and dark theme to suit your style

Bulk edit mode

DGT GTD limitations

Only available as an Android app

Outdated UI

Limited integrations (only integrates with Toodledo, Dropbox, and FTP)

DGT GTD pricing

DGT GTD is free to use.

DGT GTD customer ratings

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

Bonus: To do list apps for Mac

Time to Say “Toodle-oo” to Toodledo 👋

Having the right task management app can improve your time management skills and boost your productivity.

But remember, if you want to tackle task management efficiently, you’re going to need more than just to-do lists and note-taking.

Unfortunately, Toodledo just doesn’t have enough to help you be as productive as possible.

However, there are a few tools that can take you to that level of productivity.

And while we did mention some decent alternatives to Toodledo, ClickUp is by far the most comprehensive one.

From helping you set and track your personal Goals to letting you track your time spent on daily tasks, ClickUp is the ultimate productivity app.

Use ClickUp for free to remember all your daily to-do’s and forget about Toodledo!