Waterfall Management

This Template is a Space Level Template which includes 3 Folders with Lists for requesting, approving, planning, and executing Projects. There are Board and Gantt Views configured and Folders with Simple Projects and Complex Projects for you to use and learn from. Map out your projects into distinct sections for greater organization and flow within your team. This template provides clear timelines, scope of deliverables, and goals/objectives for each phase of the project! Additionally, you will be able to track time and see availability including Task dependencies using this template. Be sure to check out the Docs within each location in this Space Template as they provide guidance on how to use the various Views, Custom Fields, and Automations.

Template Includes

    • CLOSED, IN PROGRESS, OPEN
    • +5
    • OPEN, SUBMITTED, COMPLETE, DENIED, APPROVED, IN PROGRESS, TO BE ARCHIVED, UNDER REVIEW
    • +13
    • OPEN, CLOSED, IN PROGRESS, IN RESOLUTION, UNSOLVABLE, TO EVALUATE, OPEN, SOLVED, UNDER EVALUATION, OPEN, COMPLETE, COMPLETE, CLOSED, IN PROGRESS, COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS

  • Impact Cost
  • Response Type
  • Item Type
  • Probability
  • Impact

  • Time tracking
  • Priorities
  • Tags
  • Time estimates
  • Milestones
  • Custom fields
  • Remap dependencies
  • Dependency warning
  • Multiple assignees
  • Emails clickapp

  • Gantt
  • List
  • Timeline
  • How to Use this Template
  • List

  • When status changes, add to List.

  • When status changes, set custom field.

  • When status changes, set custom field.

