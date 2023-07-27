Organizing events, from small shows to massive festivals, can feel like a juggling act. That's why ClickUp created the Run Of Show Template! This template is designed to make sure your show runs as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

The Run of Show Template helps you:

Schedule tasks and assign them to the right teams

Determine the order of events, speakers, and performers

Track progress and stay on top of changes in real-time

Managing large-scale events has never been easier with ClickUp's Run of Show Template!

What Is A Run Of Show?

A run of show is a timeline for an event, outlining all the activities that are to take place. It sets out the order and timing of the events, from start to finish. It can include detailed instructions on how each activity should be conducted and can be used as a reference document for all involved in the process. A run of show typically includes technical information about equipment, audio/visual systems, and lighting cues.

The purpose of a run of show is to ensure that everything runs smoothly at an event. It provides clear direction on when each activity should happen and who is responsible for it, helping to eliminate any confusion or miscommunication. Additionally, having a comprehensive run of show allows everyone – from staff to vendors – to stay informed and be prepared ahead of time. This helps ensure that the event goes off without a hitch, making it more successful overall.

Benefits of a Run Of Show Template

A Run of Show, also known as a run sheet or show flow, is an important document for any live event. It outlines the sequence of events, which helps to ensure a successful event.

Having a Run of Show can offer many benefits. These documents:

Provide a clear and organized plan for the smooth execution of an event

Help to ensure that all event elements are accounted for in advance

Create a timeline that can be easily modified if needed

Allow event organizers to better track expenses, ensuring they stay within budget

Improve communication between staff and vendors

It might also be beneficial to have other event planning templates to aid in your event management tasks.

What Are the Main Elements of a Run Of Show Template?

In order to create an effective Run Of Show, the following elements should be included:

Event outline: The main activities and timeline that will take place during the event.

Vendor tasks: A list of any vendors or partners who need to be contacted, as well as any tasks they need to complete.

Material logistics: What materials will be needed for each activity and where they need to be obtained.

Personnel roles and responsibilities: Who is in charge of making sure each task is completed on time?

Risk management plans: Any contingencies that may need to be taken in case of unforeseen circumstances.

Communication plan: How staff and attendees can be kept informed about any changes or updates.

Reporting checklist: A way to track the progress of each item on the Run Of Show.

ClickUp's free template allows you to quickly create a comprehensive Run Of Show with all of these elements.

How to Create and Use a Run Of Show Template

Putting together an event run of show can be tricky, so it helps to keep organized by following these steps:

1. Brainstorm ideas.

Come up with a vision for the event, from the type of event and its purpose to the overall theme and desired guest experience.

Use Docs in ClickUp to collaboratively brainstorm ideas for your run of show.

2. Define roles and responsibilities.

Decide which tasks will be assigned to each member of the organizing team, such as scheduling performers or vendors, setting up equipment, arranging catering and more. Create a task list for each person so everyone knows their duties ahead of time.

Create tasks in ClickUp to assign roles and responsibilities for each member of the event planning team.

3. Create a timeline.

Put together a detailed timeline that outlines when specific tasks need to be completed over the course of preparing for and executing the event. Make sure to leave yourself plenty of time for any unexpected issues that may arise.

Use Gantt view in ClickUp to plan out your timeline visually, plus set deadlines and due dates if needed.

4. Fill in details on run of show document .

Once you have an overall picture of how the event should look, fill out all relevant information on your run-of-show document including every task that needs completing, who is responsible for it and any deadlines associated with it..

Use custom fields in ClickUp to complete each item on your run-of-show document individually.

5. Confirm availability with vendors, performers and attendees.

Check in with all relevant parties ahead of time—like vendors, performers or event attendees—to confirm they are available at the date and times indicated on your run-of-show document..

Set reminders in ClickUp so you don’t forget to contact anyone before kickoff!

Troubleshooting Common Mistakes with a Run Of Show

One of the most common troubleshooting mistakes made when working with a Run Of Show is failing to plan ahead. It is essential to think through every aspect of the show and consider any potential problems that could arise. Without adequate planning in your event management software, it can be easy to overlook important details or forget key elements of the show.

Common other mistakes include:

Failing to anticipate technical issues

Not leaving enough time for set up and breakdown

Insufficiently scheduling breaks for performers and crew

Underestimating the time it takes to complete tasks or activities

Not taking into account any changes in weather or other external factors that could affect the run of show

Key Takeaways

With the help of this Run of Show Template, planners can plan a detailed timeline for their event, ensuring all activities and tasks carried out coincide with each other to create a well-run event. Get started today!

