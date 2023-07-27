Podcasting Template (without guests)

Anyone with the right equipment can create a podcast, but to consistently produce binge-worthy audio content, you need a template that helps expedite each step in the process.
 
ClickUp's easy-to-use podcast template includes every tool and visualization necessary to help podcasters:
 
  • Plan and organize episodes, guests, and sponsorships
  • Schedule recording and editing sessions to meet all deadlines
  • Simplify workflows for each stage of producing, branding, and monetizing
 
This podcast template lets you do all of the above and more—all in one place!
 

ClickUp Podcast Template

 
This flexible template helps podcasters of all experience levels streamline their productions with pre-built views, Custom Statuses, Custom Fields, and more.
 
Podcasting (without guests) template List view
 
ClickUp's podcast planning template includes six highly visual views that can be customized to fit your production size and category-specific needs.
 
  • List view: Choose how to organize and display tasks from any phase of production on a flexible List
  • Docs view: Keep all podcast scripts, show notes, and research in one place
  • Board view: Visualize the complete production process on a Kanban board where tasks can be organized by status, due date, priority, and more
  • Calendar view: Plan time for researching, recording, and editing by viewing all tasks on a calendar
  • Table view: Create an all-in-one database to organize your podcast episodes, guests, marketing, and more
 
This podcast template comes with pre-filled Lists for episode tracking, ads and sponsors, brainstorming, and everyday tasks.
 
Podcasting (without guests) template Calendar view
 
ClickUp's podcast template has pre-built Custom Fields in each view that allow you to add important details such as raw audio files, placement of ads, social graphics, and more. You'll also get Custom Statuses that help everyone involved stay on the same page when it comes to tracking the progress of each production phase.
 
Podcasting (without guests) template Table view

Template Includes

    • COMPLETE, EDITING, EDITS COMPLETE, PUBLISHED, RECORDING, TO DO, COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, TO DO, COMPLETE, CREATE AD, IN PROGRESS, READY FOR USE, REVIEW, COMPLETE, CREATE SCRIPT, IDEA APPROVED, IN PRODUCTION, NEW EPISODE IDEAS

  • Instructions
  • Overview

  • When custom field changes, change status.

  • When status changes, create subtask.

