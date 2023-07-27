Podcasting Template (without guests)

ClickUp's easy-to-use podcast template includes every tool and visualization necessary to help podcasters:

Plan and organize episodes, guests, and sponsorships

episodes, guests, and sponsorships Schedule recording and editing sessions to meet all deadlines

recording and editing sessions to meet all deadlines Simplify workflows for each stage , branding, and monetizing

podcast template lets you do all of the above and more—all in one place!

ClickUp Podcast Template

This flexible template helps podcasters of all experience levels streamline their productions with pre-built views, Custom Statuses, Custom Fields, and more.

ClickUp's podcast planning template includes six highly visual views that can be customized to fit your production size and category-specific needs.

List view: Choose how to organize and display tasks from any phase of production on a flexible List

Docs view: Keep all podcast scripts, show notes, and research in one place

Board view: Visualize the complete production process on a Kanban board where tasks can be organized by status, due date, priority, and more

Calendar view: Plan time for researching, recording, and editing by viewing all tasks on a calendar

Table view: Create an all-in-one database to organize your podcast episodes, guests, marketing, and more

comes with pre-filled Lists for episode tracking, ads and sponsors, brainstorming, and everyday tasks.

ClickUp's podcast template has pre-built Custom Fields in each view that allow you to add important details such as You'll also get Custom Statuses that help everyone involved stay on the same page when it comes to tracking the progress of each production phase.