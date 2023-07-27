Report Register

Use this register template to record all the details of any workplace mishaps, including injuries, near misses, property damage, and health and safety concerns.
Report RegisterAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +2
-
CLOSED, DIAGNOSIS, ESCALATE, NEW REPORTS, RESOLUTION
- Follow Up Recommendations
- Incident Date
- Police have been notified
- Incident Type
- Precinct
- Name of Person Involved
- Reporting Officer
- Any Related Files/ Photos
- Date Reported
- Incident Causes
- Witness Contact Number
- Name of Witness
- Incident Details
- Incident Location
- Contact Details
- Date Signed
- Investigation Officer
- Incident Register Form
- ✅ Status Report
- 🔴 Incident Reports
- Getting Started Guide