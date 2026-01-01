Are you tired of juggling multiple tools during performance reviews? Streamline your process with ClickUp's Performance Review Template! Evaluate employee performance, provide feedback, and set goals all in one place.
With ClickUp's Performance Review Template, you can:
- Assess employee performance effectively and efficiently
- Provide constructive feedback and set actionable goals
- Identify areas for improvement and track progress seamlessly
Say goodbye to scattered notes and hello to a comprehensive performance review experience with ClickUp! Get started today and elevate your performance review process to new heights.
Performance Review Template Benefits
Ensuring employee growth and success is vital for any organization. The Performance Review Template for Onenote, ClickUp, & More streamlines this process by:
- Making it easy to assess employee performance and provide constructive feedback
- Setting clear goals and objectives for employees to work towards
- Identifying areas for improvement and development opportunities
- Streamlining the performance review process across different platforms like OneNote and ClickUp
Main Elements of OneNote Performance Review Template
To streamline the performance review process for HR professionals and managers, ClickUp’s Performance Review Template for OneNote, ClickUp, & More includes:
- Custom Statuses: Easily track the progress of each employee's performance review with statuses like In Progress, Completed, and Pending Feedback
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Employee ID, Department, Performance Rating, Strengths, and Areas for Improvement to capture detailed information and feedback during the review process
- Different Views: Access views like Individual Performance Review, Team Performance Summary, Goal Setting, Feedback Compilation, and Performance History to gain insights and manage performance reviews effectively.
How To Use This Performance Review Template In ClickUp
Ready to streamline your performance review process? Follow these 6 steps to effectively utilize the Performance Review Template in ClickUp:
1. Define performance criteria
To kick things off, establish clear performance criteria that align with your team's goals and objectives. These criteria will serve as the foundation for evaluating each team member's performance.
Utilize custom fields in ClickUp to define and track specific performance criteria such as quality of work, communication skills, and meeting deadlines.
2. Schedule review meetings
Set up review meetings with each team member to discuss their performance. These meetings provide an opportunity for constructive feedback, goal setting, and alignment on expectations moving forward.
Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize performance review meetings with ease.
3. Gather feedback
Encourage team members to self-assess their performance and gather feedback from peers, supervisors, and other stakeholders. Collecting diverse perspectives can provide a comprehensive view of an individual's contributions.
Use Automations in ClickUp to automate feedback collection processes and ensure that all relevant stakeholders are involved.
4. Evaluate performance
Evaluate each team member's performance based on the defined criteria and feedback collected. Identify areas of strength, areas for improvement, and potential development opportunities.
Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set performance targets and track progress towards achieving them.
5. Provide constructive feedback
During performance review meetings, offer constructive feedback that is specific, actionable, and focused on growth. Celebrate achievements, address challenges, and collaborate on creating a development plan.
Use Docs in ClickUp to document performance feedback, action items, and development plans for future reference.
6. Set goals for the future
Work with each team member to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for the upcoming performance period. These goals should be challenging yet attainable, aligning with both individual aspirations and organizational objectives.
Utilize Milestones in ClickUp to break down larger goals into manageable steps and track progress over time.
By following these steps and leveraging the Performance Review Template in ClickUp, you can streamline your performance evaluation process, foster employee development, and drive overall team success.
This template is originally designed for use in the ClickUp platform, but you can easily export this doc for use in OneNote, or even just copy-paste the contents into your platform of choice.
Get Started with This Performance Review Template for Onenote, ClickUp, & More
Managers and HR professionals can utilize the ClickUp Performance Review Template to streamline the employee evaluation process and enhance team performance.
To get started, add the template to your ClickUp Workspace and specify the location where you want it applied.
Next, invite relevant team members or guests to collaborate on the performance review process.
Now, leverage the template's features to conduct effective performance reviews:
- Customize custom fields to include employee details, goals, strengths, and areas for improvement
- Utilize the List view to see a comprehensive list of all employees undergoing performance reviews
- Use the Calendar view to schedule review meetings and set deadlines for goal setting
- Leverage the Gantt chart view to visualize the timeline for each employee's performance review journey
- Organize reviews into statuses like In Progress, Pending Feedback, Completed, and Follow-up to track progress
- Update statuses as you move through the review process to keep everyone informed
- Monitor and analyze reviews to ensure a productive and efficient performance evaluation process.