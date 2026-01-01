Say goodbye to scattered notes and hello to a comprehensive performance review experience with ClickUp! Get started today and elevate your performance review process to new heights.

With ClickUp's Performance Review Template, you can:

Are you tired of juggling multiple tools during performance reviews? Streamline your process with ClickUp's Performance Review Template! Evaluate employee performance, provide feedback, and set goals all in one place.

Ensuring employee growth and success is vital for any organization. The Performance Review Template for Onenote, ClickUp, & More streamlines this process by:

To streamline the performance review process for HR professionals and managers, ClickUp’s Performance Review Template for OneNote, ClickUp, & More includes:

Ready to streamline your performance review process? Follow these 6 steps to effectively utilize the Performance Review Template in ClickUp:

1. Define performance criteria

To kick things off, establish clear performance criteria that align with your team's goals and objectives. These criteria will serve as the foundation for evaluating each team member's performance.

Utilize custom fields in ClickUp to define and track specific performance criteria such as quality of work, communication skills, and meeting deadlines.

2. Schedule review meetings

Set up review meetings with each team member to discuss their performance. These meetings provide an opportunity for constructive feedback, goal setting, and alignment on expectations moving forward.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize performance review meetings with ease.

3. Gather feedback

Encourage team members to self-assess their performance and gather feedback from peers, supervisors, and other stakeholders. Collecting diverse perspectives can provide a comprehensive view of an individual's contributions.

Use Automations in ClickUp to automate feedback collection processes and ensure that all relevant stakeholders are involved.

4. Evaluate performance

Evaluate each team member's performance based on the defined criteria and feedback collected. Identify areas of strength, areas for improvement, and potential development opportunities.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set performance targets and track progress towards achieving them.

5. Provide constructive feedback

During performance review meetings, offer constructive feedback that is specific, actionable, and focused on growth. Celebrate achievements, address challenges, and collaborate on creating a development plan.

Use Docs in ClickUp to document performance feedback, action items, and development plans for future reference.

6. Set goals for the future

Work with each team member to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for the upcoming performance period. These goals should be challenging yet attainable, aligning with both individual aspirations and organizational objectives.

Utilize Milestones in ClickUp to break down larger goals into manageable steps and track progress over time.

By following these steps and leveraging the Performance Review Template in ClickUp, you can streamline your performance evaluation process, foster employee development, and drive overall team success.