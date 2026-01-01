50/50 Partnership Agreement Template for Onenote

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With this template, you can:

Are you considering a 50/50 partnership but feeling overwhelmed by all the details? Look no further! ClickUp's 50/50 Partnership Agreement Template is here to simplify the process for you. This template is designed to help you and your partner outline roles, profit sharing, decision-making, and dispute resolution processes in a clear and organized manner.

Establishing a solid 50/50 partnership agreement is crucial for the success of any business venture. Using a template in ClickUp can streamline this process by:

To draft a comprehensive 50/50 Partnership Agreement, ClickUp offers a versatile template in Doc format with specific elements tailored for smooth collaboration:

Absolutely! Creating a solid 50/50 partnership agreement is crucial for setting the foundation of your business relationship. Follow these steps to effectively use the 50/50 Partnership Agreement Template in ClickUp:

1. Define roles and responsibilities

Clearly outline the roles and responsibilities of each partner in the agreement. Determine who will handle what aspects of the business, decision-making processes, and how profits and losses will be shared.

Utilize custom fields in ClickUp to detail and assign specific roles and responsibilities to each partner.

2. Establish decision

-making protocols

Establish a framework for making decisions within the partnership. Determine how major decisions will be made, what requires mutual agreement, and how to handle disagreements or conflicts that may arise.

Create tasks in ClickUp to outline decision-making processes and assign responsibilities for key decisions.

3. Outline financial arrangements

Detail the financial arrangements of the partnership, including initial investments, profit-sharing percentages, how expenses will be handled, and how financial records will be maintained.

Use the Table view in ClickUp to create a financial breakdown and track all financial aspects of the partnership agreement.

4. Include exit strategies

Plan for the unexpected by including exit strategies in the partnership agreement. Outline how the partnership can be dissolved, what happens in case of a partner wanting to leave, and how assets and liabilities will be divided.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to review and update exit strategies periodically to ensure they align with the current state of the partnership.

By following these steps and utilizing the features in ClickUp, you can create a comprehensive and well-structured 50/50 partnership agreement that sets a strong foundation for your business partnership.