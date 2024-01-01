Ready to level up your onboarding process? Try ClickUp's CRT Onboarding Template today!

With ClickUp's CRT Onboarding Template, you can:

Setting up new employees for success is crucial, and the CRT Onboarding Template in ClickUp can help streamline the process. Follow these steps to ensure a smooth onboarding experience:

1. Assign roles and responsibilities

Before diving into the onboarding process, clearly define the roles and responsibilities of everyone involved in the new hire's onboarding. This includes the HR team, hiring manager, IT personnel, and the new employee themselves.

Utilize the Table view in ClickUp to assign roles and responsibilities to team members and keep track of who is responsible for each task.

2. Compile necessary documentation

Gather all essential paperwork and documentation that the new hire needs to fill out before their start date. This may include tax forms, employment contracts, company policies, and any training materials.

Create tasks in ClickUp to organize and track the completion of all necessary documentation to ensure a smooth onboarding process.

3. Schedule orientation sessions

Plan out orientation sessions for the new employee to get acquainted with the company culture, team members, and job responsibilities. Include training sessions on company tools, software, and processes.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage orientation sessions, ensuring that all necessary training is covered.

4. Set up IT and workspace

Ensure that the new employee's IT equipment, software access, email accounts, and workspace are set up and ready to go before their start date. This will help them hit the ground running without any technical delays.

Leverage Automations in ClickUp to automate the process of setting up IT equipment and workspaces for new hires, saving time and reducing manual errors.

5. Assign a mentor

Pair the new employee with a mentor who can provide guidance, support, and answer any questions they may have during their onboarding period. A mentor can help the new hire acclimate to the company culture and feel welcomed.

Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to assign a mentor to the new hire, ensuring that they have dedicated support throughout their onboarding journey.