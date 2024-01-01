Ready to welcome and empower your new copywriters? Get started with ClickUp's Copywriter Onboarding Template today!

Starting a new copywriting gig can be overwhelming, but with ClickUp's Copywriter Onboarding Template, you'll hit the ground running in no time! This template is your go-to resource for ensuring new copywriters have everything they need to start creating top-notch content for clients seamlessly.

1. Access the template

First things first, locate and access the Copywriter Onboarding Template in ClickUp. This template is designed to guide you through the essential steps of onboarding, ensuring that you don't miss any crucial information or tasks.

Navigate to the Board view in ClickUp to find and access the Copywriter Onboarding Template.

2. Review the welcome message

Upon opening the template, take a moment to read through the welcome message. This message typically provides an overview of what to expect during the onboarding process, key contacts, and important resources you may need.

Use Docs in ClickUp to store important information like the welcome message and contact details.

3. Familiarize yourself with company guidelines

Next, dive into the section outlining company guidelines, values, and brand voice. Understanding these aspects is crucial for aligning your writing with the company's tone and style.

Utilize Table view in ClickUp to organize and reference company guidelines effectively.

4. Set up meetings with key stakeholders

Identify and schedule meetings with key stakeholders such as the marketing team, product managers, or other copywriters. These meetings will help you gain insights into ongoing projects, target audiences, and collaboration opportunities.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and keep track of your meetings seamlessly.

5. Complete training modules

Engage with any training modules or materials provided in the template to enhance your copywriting skills, learn about new tools, or understand specific project requirements.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for completing training modules and tasks.

6. Seek feedback and adjust

Throughout the onboarding process, seek feedback from your colleagues and supervisors. Use this feedback to make adjustments, refine your writing, and ensure that you're meeting expectations.

Create recurring tasks in ClickUp to regularly seek feedback and make necessary adjustments to your work.

By following these steps and utilizing the Copywriter Onboarding Template in ClickUp, you'll be well on your way to becoming a valuable asset to your team. Happy writing!