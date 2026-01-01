Get started today with ClickUp's Business Requirements Document Template and set your project up for success!

Are you ready to kickstart your project with precision and clarity? Say hello to ClickUp's Business Requirements Document Template for Notion and more! This template is the go-to tool for business analysts and project managers across industries, helping them document every crucial detail, from functional to non-functional requirements. With this template, you can:

Streamlining your project requirements is crucial for success in any industry. With the Business Requirements Document Template in ClickUp, Notion, and more, you can:

1. Define the project scope

To start using the Business Requirements Document (BRD) Template, clearly outline the scope of your project. Identify the goals, objectives, and deliverables you aim to achieve. This will set the foundation for all the detailed requirements to follow.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to define and document your project scope effectively.

2. Gather stakeholder requirements

Engage with all relevant stakeholders to collect their input on what they expect from the project. Understand their needs, preferences, and constraints to ensure that all perspectives are considered in the requirements document.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to collaborate with stakeholders and gather their requirements seamlessly.

3. Document functional requirements

Detail the functional requirements of the project, specifying what the system or product must do. Include features, tasks, data handling, and any interactions that are necessary for the project's success.

Leverage custom fields in ClickUp to document and categorize all functional requirements effectively.

4. Outline non

-functional requirements

In addition to functional aspects, outline non-functional requirements such as performance, security, scalability, and compliance needs. These criteria are equally crucial for the overall success and quality of the project.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for non-functional requirements that need special attention.

5. Review and validate

Once the BRD is drafted, conduct a thorough review with key stakeholders to validate that all requirements are accurate, complete, and aligned with the project scope. Address any discrepancies or gaps identified during the review process.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track the progress of the BRD review and validation process efficiently.

6. Finalize and share

After incorporating feedback and making necessary revisions, finalize the Business Requirements Document. Ensure that it is well-structured, easy to understand, and comprehensive. Share the document with all stakeholders for approval and use it as a reference throughout the project lifecycle.

Use Email integrations in ClickUp to easily share the final BRD with stakeholders and keep them informed about any updates or changes.