1. Determine the objective

Before the meeting, clarify the purpose and objective of the roundtable discussion. Are you looking to gather feedback, brainstorm ideas, or make decisions? Clearly defining the objective will help guide the discussion and ensure that everyone is on the same page.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set a clear objective for the roundtable discussion.

2. Prepare discussion topics

Identify the key discussion topics that you want to cover during the roundtable. These topics should be relevant to the objective of the meeting and provide opportunities for meaningful conversation. Consider including a mix of open-ended questions and specific points to address to encourage participation and engagement.

Create tasks in ClickUp to outline the discussion topics and assign them to relevant participants.

3. Set a structured agenda

Organize the discussion topics into a structured agenda that outlines the order of discussion, time allocated for each topic, and any additional resources or materials that may be needed. This will help keep the conversation focused and ensure that all topics are covered within the allocated time.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to create a visual agenda with columns for each discussion topic and cards for specific points to address.

4. Facilitate the discussion

During the roundtable discussion, it's important to facilitate the conversation and ensure that everyone has a chance to contribute. Encourage active participation, ask follow-up questions, and summarize key points to keep the discussion on track. Take notes on important insights and action items that arise during the meeting.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to take real-time collaborative notes during the roundtable discussion and share them with participants afterwards.

By following these steps and utilizing the Roundtable Discussion Meeting Agenda Template in ClickUp, you can ensure a productive and engaging roundtable discussion that achieves its objectives and drives meaningful outcomes.