We all know that first impressions matter, especially when it comes to sales. That's why having a solid game plan for your discovery calls is crucial.
This template helps your sales team:
- Gather important information about prospects' needs and pain points
- Qualify leads effectively and identify tailored sales opportunities
- Keep track of action items and next steps for follow-up
Don't leave your discovery calls to chance.
Benefits of Discovery Call Meeting Agenda Template
- Structuring your discovery calls and ensuring a consistent approach
- Helping you gather all the necessary information about a potential client's needs and pain points
- Qualifying leads more effectively and identifying opportunities for a tailored sales approach
- Streamlining the sales process and saving time by providing a clear roadmap for the call
- Improving communication and collaboration within your sales team by providing a standardized format for sharing information.
Main Elements of Discovery Call Meeting Agenda Template
ClickUp's Discovery Call Meeting Agenda Template is the perfect tool for planning and organizing your discovery calls. Here are the main elements of this Doc template:
- Custom Statuses: Use different statuses to track the progress of your discovery calls, such as Scheduled, In Progress, and Completed.
- Custom Fields: Include custom fields to capture important information during the call, such as Contact Name, Company, Agenda Items, and Action Items.
- Different Views: Access various views to manage your discovery calls effectively. Use the Document view for a comprehensive overview of the agenda, the Table view to track action items, and the Board view to visualize the progress of each call.
How to Use Meeting Agenda for Discovery Call
Are you preparing for an important discovery call? Make sure you're fully prepared by following these six steps when using the Discovery Call Meeting Agenda Template in ClickUp:
1. Review the client's background
Before the call, take the time to review the client's background information, including their industry, company size, and any relevant challenges or pain points they may be facing. This will help you tailor your approach and demonstrate that you understand their specific needs.
Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to access and review the client's background information in one convenient location.
2. Set clear objectives
Clearly define the objectives you want to achieve during the discovery call. Are you looking to gather more information about the client's needs, identify potential solutions, or establish next steps? Setting clear objectives will keep the conversation focused and ensure that you make the most of your time together.
Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set and track your objectives for the discovery call.
3. Prepare a list of key questions
Develop a list of key questions to ask during the call. These questions should help you gather the information you need to understand the client's challenges, goals, and priorities. Be sure to prioritize open-ended questions that encourage the client to share their thoughts and insights.
Create tasks in ClickUp to outline and organize your list of key questions for the discovery call.
4. Customize the agenda
Tailor the Discovery Call Meeting Agenda Template to fit the specific needs of the client and the objectives you've set. Add sections for introductions, discussion topics, and any other relevant items that you want to cover during the call. This will help you stay organized and ensure that you cover all the necessary points.
Use the Board view in ClickUp to customize and organize your agenda with different sections and topics.
5. Share the agenda with the client
Send the customized agenda to the client ahead of the call. This will give them an overview of what to expect and allow them to review and prepare any materials or information they may need to share. Sharing the agenda in advance demonstrates your professionalism and commitment to a productive discussion.
Use the Email feature in ClickUp to send the agenda directly to the client and keep all communication in one place.
6. Follow up and take action
After the discovery call, take the time to follow up with the client and summarize the key points discussed. This will help ensure that everyone is on the same page and that action steps are clearly defined. Use the Automations feature in ClickUp to set reminders for follow-up tasks and stay on track with next steps.
By following these six steps and utilizing the Discovery Call Meeting Agenda Template in ClickUp, you'll be well-prepared and ready to make the most out of your discovery calls.
