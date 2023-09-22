Don't leave your discovery calls to chance. Use ClickUp's Discovery Call Meeting Agenda Template to make every conversation count and close deals with confidence.

We all know that first impressions matter, especially when it comes to sales. That's why having a solid game plan for your discovery calls is crucial. With ClickUp's Discovery Call Meeting Agenda Template, you can ensure that every call is structured, focused, and productive.

Are you preparing for an important discovery call? Make sure you're fully prepared by following these six steps when using the Discovery Call Meeting Agenda Template in ClickUp:

1. Review the client's background

Before the call, take the time to review the client's background information, including their industry, company size, and any relevant challenges or pain points they may be facing. This will help you tailor your approach and demonstrate that you understand their specific needs.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to access and review the client's background information in one convenient location.

2. Set clear objectives

Clearly define the objectives you want to achieve during the discovery call. Are you looking to gather more information about the client's needs, identify potential solutions, or establish next steps? Setting clear objectives will keep the conversation focused and ensure that you make the most of your time together.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set and track your objectives for the discovery call.

3. Prepare a list of key questions

Develop a list of key questions to ask during the call. These questions should help you gather the information you need to understand the client's challenges, goals, and priorities. Be sure to prioritize open-ended questions that encourage the client to share their thoughts and insights.

Create tasks in ClickUp to outline and organize your list of key questions for the discovery call.

4. Customize the agenda

Tailor the Discovery Call Meeting Agenda Template to fit the specific needs of the client and the objectives you've set. Add sections for introductions, discussion topics, and any other relevant items that you want to cover during the call. This will help you stay organized and ensure that you cover all the necessary points.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to customize and organize your agenda with different sections and topics.

5. Share the agenda with the client

Send the customized agenda to the client ahead of the call. This will give them an overview of what to expect and allow them to review and prepare any materials or information they may need to share. Sharing the agenda in advance demonstrates your professionalism and commitment to a productive discussion.

Use the Email feature in ClickUp to send the agenda directly to the client and keep all communication in one place.

6. Follow up and take action

After the discovery call, take the time to follow up with the client and summarize the key points discussed. This will help ensure that everyone is on the same page and that action steps are clearly defined. Use the Automations feature in ClickUp to set reminders for follow-up tasks and stay on track with next steps.

By following these six steps and utilizing the Discovery Call Meeting Agenda Template in ClickUp, you'll be well-prepared and ready to make the most out of your discovery calls.