With more teams working in more places, staying at the center of the business is harder than ever as gaps and breakdowns in processes are magnified. ClickUp provides Marketing teams a solution that enables them to scale with the business - bring all of their work together, drive greater visibility across their organization, and allow them to respond quickly to changes in the market.
Marketing TeamsAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +10
-
CONCEPT, IN PROGRESS, OPEN, PLANNED, ON HOLD, OPEN, IN REVIEW, CANCELLED, COMPLETE, IN DEVELOPMENT, IN REVIEW, IN DEVELOPMENT, ON HOLD
-
-
-
- +14
-
CLOSED, PLANNED, CLOSED, OPEN, IN REVIEW, LIVE/RUNNING, IN PROGRESS, COMPLETE, CLOSED, OPEN, CANCELLED, IN REVIEW, OPEN, ON HOLD, IN DEVELOPMENT, ON HOLD, CONCEPT
- Mockups / Inspiration
- Channel
- Requester
- Marketing Task Type
- Primary Marketing Goal
- Target Audience
-
Time tracking
-
Priorities
-
-
Custom fields
-
Dependency warning
-
Multiple assignees
-
Status pies
- Marketing Request Form
- Organizational Chart
- Marketing Wiki
- Calendar
- 👋 Welcome!
- List