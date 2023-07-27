Marketing Teams

Add template

  • Space

  • Advanced

With more teams working in more places, staying at the center of the business is harder than ever as gaps and breakdowns in processes are magnified. ClickUp provides Marketing teams a solution that enables them to scale with the business - bring all of their work together, drive greater visibility across their organization, and allow them to respond quickly to changes in the market.

Template Includes

    • +10
    • CONCEPT, IN PROGRESS, OPEN, PLANNED, ON HOLD, OPEN, IN REVIEW, CANCELLED, COMPLETE, IN DEVELOPMENT, IN REVIEW, IN DEVELOPMENT, ON HOLD
    • +14
    • CLOSED, PLANNED, CLOSED, OPEN, IN REVIEW, LIVE/RUNNING, IN PROGRESS, COMPLETE, CLOSED, OPEN, CANCELLED, IN REVIEW, OPEN, ON HOLD, IN DEVELOPMENT, ON HOLD, CONCEPT

  • Mockups / Inspiration
  • Channel
  • Requester
  • Marketing Task Type
  • Primary Marketing Goal
  • Target Audience

  • Time tracking
  • Priorities
  • Tags
  • Custom fields
  • Dependency warning
  • Multiple assignees
  • Status pies

  • Marketing Request Form
  • Organizational Chart
  • Marketing Wiki
  • Calendar
  • 👋 Welcome!
  • List
Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week