Leaders are the foundation of any successful organization. To stay on top of operations and workflow, leaders need an efficient system to track goals, performance, and results. That's where ClickUp's Leader Standard Work template comes in!

This template allows leaders to:

Quickly review progress against objectives

Easily assess workflow performance

Engage with teams to ensure everyone is on the same page

Whether you're using it for yourself or for your team, this Leader Standard Work template will help you increase productivity and effectiveness—and keep everything organized!

Benefits of a Leader Standard Work Template

Leader Standard Work (LSW) is a systematic approach to setting expectations for leadership roles. It helps to create a shared understanding of the responsibilities and expectations for each role. Here are some key benefits of using a leader standard work template:

Provides clarity and consistency in job roles and responsibilities

Helps leaders lead with purpose and intention

Enables better planning and decision making

Improves communication between team members

Main Elements of a Leader Standard Work Template

ClickUp's Leader Standard Work Template is designed to help you create and track meaningful work that leads to improved outcomes. This Whiteboard template includes:

Custom Statuses: Create tasks with custom statuses such as Open and Complete to keep track of the progress of each step in the process

Custom Fields: Categorize and add attributes to manage your tasks and easily visualize the steps of a process

Custom Views: Open 2 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as the Getting Started Guide and Leader Standard Work so that you can hit the ground running

Project Management: Improve leader standard work tracking with tagging, nested subtasks, multiple assignees, and priority labels

How to Use a Leader Standard Work Template

Leader standard work (LSW) is an important tool for managers and supervisors to effectively guide their teams and ensure that everyone is on the same page when it comes to tasks, processes, and standards. Below are six steps to help you create a LSW template in ClickUp:

1. Gather information

It’s important to have a good understanding of the tasks, processes, and standards that your team is expected to complete and adhere to. Collect information from your team and other team members to make sure that you have a comprehensive list.

Use a Doc in ClickUp to compile all of the information you need.

2. Identify the essential tasks

Once you have all the necessary information, you can start to identify which tasks are essential and need to be included in your LSW template.

Create tasks in ClickUp to make sure you have an accurate list of all essential tasks.

3. Set up a timeline

Organize your template by setting up a timeline for each task. This will help you plan for how long each task should take and when it needs to be completed.

Use the Gantt Chart in ClickUp to create a timeline for each task.

4. Assign roles and responsibilities

Once you know which tasks need to be completed and when, you can assign roles and responsibilities to team members. This will make it easier to track progress and hold everyone accountable for completing their assigned tasks.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to assign tasks to specific team members.

5. Set deadlines

Make sure to set realistic deadlines for each task. This will help keep everyone on track and ensure that tasks are completed in a timely manner.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to set deadlines for each task.

6. Monitor progress

Finally, you need to monitor progress and make sure that tasks are completed on time. If any tasks are falling behind, you can adjust the timeline accordingly.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to send reminders when tasks are due and/or overdue.

Get Started with ClickUp's Leader Standard Work Template

Team leaders can use this Leader Standard Work Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to establishing consistent processes and standardizing operations.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to create effective leader standard work:

Use the Getting Started Guide to become familiar with the template and understand how to use it

The Leader Standard Work View will help you create a set of standard processes for your team to follow

Organize tasks into two different statuses: Open, Complete, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as you create processes and tasks to keep team members informed of progress

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum efficiency

Hold regular meetings to discuss progress and any issues

Get Started with Our Leader Standard Work Template Today

