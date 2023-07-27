Maintaining a secure IT environment is no small task. That's why security teams rely on the Security Control Traceability Matrix (SCTM) template to keep track of their security goals and objectives.

The SCTM Template helps you:

Organize your security policy, controls, and related documentation into an easy-to-follow matrix

Easily reference and trace back compliance gaps and where they need to be addressed

Quickly identify security risks so you can take corrective action before it’s too late

ClickUp's SCTM Template provides an all-in-one solution for managing your organization's security policy that also complies with industry standards!

Benefits of a Security Control Traceability Matrix Template

A security control traceability matrix template is an invaluable tool for any organization. It helps organizations:

Identify gaps in their security controls

Track the implementation of security controls over time

Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements

Provide a comprehensive view of the security posture of their systems

Main Elements of a Security Control Traceability Matrix Template

ClickUp's Security Control Traceability Matrix Template is designed to help you track security controls and their compliance with the related requirements. This List template includes:

Custom Statuses: Mark task status such as Failed, No Run, Passed, Testing, and To Test to keep track of the control assessment process

Custom Fields: Use 6 different custom attributes such as ID Number, Category, Progress Rate, Test Steps, Description Comments, to save vital information about controls and easily visualize their compliance

Custom Views: Open 5 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as the Getting Started Guide, Test Cases, Passed Cases, Business Requirements, and Matrix, so that all the information is easy to access and organized

Project Management: Improve security control tracking with time tracking capabilities, tags, dependency warning, emails, and more

How to Use a Security Control Traceability Matrix Template

Creating a Security Control Traceability Matrix can be time consuming, but by following the steps outlined below, you can make the process easier and ensure that your matrix is up to date and accurate.

1. Identify security controls

The first step is to identify all of the security controls that will be included in the matrix. These controls should be based on the organization’s security policy and any applicable regulations or laws.

Create a Doc in ClickUp with a list of all the security controls you want to include in your matrix.

2. Assign ownership

Once you’ve identified the security controls, you will need to assign ownership of each control to an individual or team. This will help ensure that the control is properly maintained and monitored.

Use tasks in ClickUp to assign ownership of each security control to the appropriate individual or team.

3. Map the controls to regulations

The next step is to map the security controls to the applicable regulations or laws. This will help ensure that your organization is in compliance with the applicable regulations and that the security controls are properly implemented.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to map out the security controls and regulations.

4. Set up reporting and monitoring

You will need to set up reporting and monitoring for the security controls so that you can track their performance over time. This will help ensure that any changes in the security controls are identified quickly and corrective action taken if necessary.

Create tasks in ClickUp to track the performance of each security control.

5. Create the matrix

Now it’s time to create the Security Control Traceability Matrix. This matrix should include all of the security controls, their owners, the applicable regulations, and the reporting and monitoring setup.

Use the Table view in ClickUp to create your Security Control Traceability Matrix.

6. Review and update

Finally, review the matrix regularly to ensure that it is up to date and accurate. When changes occur, make sure to update the matrix accordingly.

Set a recurring task in ClickUp to review and update your Security Control Traceability Matrix.

Get Started with ClickUp's Security Control Traceability Matrix Template

IT security professionals can use this Security Control Traceability Matrix Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to tracking security compliance and identifying potential risks.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to track the security controls of your organization:

Use the Getting Started Guide View to get an overview of the security control traceability matrix process

The Test Cases View will help you create and organize test cases to ensure security controls are being met

The Passed Cases View will help you keep track of all the tests that have passed

The Business Requirements View will help you keep track of business requirements to ensure security controls are being met

The Matrix View will provide a visual representation of the security controls and their status

Organize tasks into five different statuses: Failed, No Run, Passed, Testing, To Test, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as you progress through tasks to keep stakeholders informed of progress

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

