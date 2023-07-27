Interview Management and Report

Make your interview process more efficient! Use this template to neatly organize interview reports from multiple interviewers and have it accessible to all interviewers in this one central repository!
Interview Management and ReportAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +3
-
FOR REVIEW, IN PROGRESS, OFFER ACCEPTED, OFFER SENT, REJECTED, SHORLISTED
- Culture Fit
- Communication Skills
- Experience
- Interview File
- Technical Skills
- Candidate Position
- Candidate ID
- Stakeholders
- Overall Assessment
- Narrative Report
- Interviewer
- Department
- Interviewer Position
- Report Status
- Getting Started Guide
- Interview Report Form
- Interview Reports