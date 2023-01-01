Gantt Chart Templates for Research Project Proposals

Are you a project manager with an upcoming research proposal to tackle? If so, there's no doubt that constructing a Gantt chart is essential for your success. Not only do they provide visibility into the timeline of any project, they also offer insights into resources and dependencies needed to achieve goals on time. We know how challenging it can be to create this type of complex chart manually, which is why we've compiled a list of our favorite Gantt charts templates specifically designed for research projects! Read on to learn more about each template and how incorporating them into your workflow will benefit you or your team.