Project Roadmap

Add template

  • Folder

  • Intermediate

There are a ton of moving parts in product development, but no matter how big or complex your project is, ClickUp's project roadmap template is packed with the tools you need to succeed!
 
Our project roadmap template is built with your goals as a product development team in mind, so whether you're launching a new feature or tracking a long-term product vision, this template helps your product team:
 
  • Track the progress of your release plan for upcoming features
  • Strategize and prioritize each release based on feedback
  • Collaborate seamlessly with all internal teams involved
 

ClickUp Project Roadmap Template

 
ClickUp's project roadmap template lets you manage all of your timelines and production stages in one place with pre-built views, Custom Statuses, Custom Fields, and more!
 
Roadmap template List view
 
This template includes five distinct views that can be customized for any need, from organizing product backlogs on a List and Board to visualizing a release from start to end on a Gantt chart!
 
  • List view: Organize every moving part of your product release on a customizable List
  • Workload view: Check the bandwidth and responsibilities of every person on your product team to allocate resources more effectively
  • Calendar view: Visualize your roadmap to pinpoint release dates and hit deadlines
  • Gantt view: Get a birds-eye view of project Milestones and Dependencies
  • Board view: Use the drag-and-drop Kanban board to visualize workflows and processes

 

Getting Things Done template Board view
 
Each view on ClickUp's project roadmap template comes with pre-built Custom Fields, which allow your development team to input important details (such as production statuses, key stakeholders, and projected release dates) in addition to Custom Statuses, which help everyone follow the progress of each task.
 
Your template also comes with pre-built quarterly Lists to help you organize your product roadmap and keep crucial aspects of your projects in the right place!
 
Getting Things Done template Gantt view
 

Template Includes

    • +2
    • COMPLETE, PLANNED, IN PROGRESS, IDEA, UNDER REVIEW

  • Progress
  • Sprint
  • Team
  • Type

  • ✨ Getting started tips
  • Group by Type
  • Summary
  • Gantt
  • Group by Team
  • Group by Status
Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week