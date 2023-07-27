, but no matter how big or complex your project is, ClickUp's project roadmap template is packed with the tools you need to succeed!

Our project roadmap template is built with your goals as a product development team in mind, so whether you're :

Track the progress of your release plan for upcoming features

of your release plan for upcoming features Strategize and prioritize each release based on feedback

each release based on feedback Collaborate seamlessly with all internal teams involved

ClickUp Project Roadmap Template

ClickUp's project roadmap template lets you manage all of your timelines and production stages in one place with pre-built views, Custom Statuses, Custom Fields, and more!

This template includes five distinct views that can be customized for any need, from organizing product backlogs on a List and Board to visualizing a release from start to end on a Gantt chart!

List view: Organize every moving part of your product release

Organize every moving part of your product release Workload view: Check the bandwidth and responsibilities of every person on your product team t

Check the bandwidth and responsibilities of every person on your product team t Calendar view:

Gantt view: project Milestones and Dependencies

project Milestones and Dependencies Board view:

Each view on ClickUp's project roadmap template comes with pre-built Custom Fields, which allow your development team to input important details (such as production statuses, key stakeholders, and projected release dates) in addition to Custom Statuses, which help everyone follow the progress of each task.

Your template also organize your product roadmap and keep crucial aspects of your projects in the right place!