Planning to conduct a project? Good news! ClickUp got this Planning a Project template to help project managers and teams lay out the tasks that they have to accomplish, assign tasks to team members, and schedule the duration of the tasks.
Planning a ProjectAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +1
-
🏆 COMPLETE, 🚧 STUCK, 📝 TO DO, ⏳ IN PROGRESS
- ☀️ Duration Days
- 👤 Task Lead
- 📍 Project Phase
- ⏳ Task Progress
- Days (Formula)
- 💪🏼 Task Effort
- Project Schedule
- Team Members
- Status Board
- Task List
- Getting Started Guide