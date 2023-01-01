Gantt Chart Templates for Design Projects

Are you looking for an efficient way to plan and organize your design projects? Gantt charts are incredibly helpful for staying on top of tasks, delegating responsibilities, tracking dependencies between tasks, and providing a visual representation of project status. To save time planning and make sure no details issue slips by unnoticed, consider using one of these readily available Gantt chart templates specifically designed with designers in mind!
This Graphic Design Gantt chart Template by ClickUp is tailored specifically to graphic design projects and includes tasks such as concept development, prototyping, review cycles, revisions, and delivery. It also outlines specific milestones in the project that need to be achieved before the final deadline. Use it to accurately track the progress of your design projects.
This Architectural Design Gantt Chart Template by ClickUp is designed for those working in the architectural design field. It includes tasks related to initial research and planning, drawing up the final designs, prototyping, feedback cycles, revisions, and delivery. It can help you better organize your projects and make sure that each task is completed on time and within the allocated budget.
ClickUp's Website Design Project Plan Template is specifically created for web design professionals. It includes tasks related to the research and planning phase, developing the initial layout, prototyping, review cycles, revisions, testing, and delivery. With this template you can ensure that your project runs smoothly and all goals are met on time and within budget.
This Branding Gantt Chart Template by ClickUp is tailored to branding projects. It includes tasks related to the initial research and planning process, developing the brand strategy, designing the visual identity elements, review cycles, revisions, and delivery. Use it to make sure that each task in your project runs smoothly so you can achieve a successful outcome.
Building your brand's identity is essential for creating a cohesive and memorable look. This Brand Style Guide Template by ClickUpoutlines the tasks needed to create a successful brand style guide like researching, designing, proofing, approval cycles, revisions, and delivery. Use this template to make sure that each step of your project runs smoothly and all goals are met on time and within budget.