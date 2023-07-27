Design Brief

Add template

  • List

  • Beginner

Easily communicate details of your project successfully and in a way that resonates with creative and marketing departments. With this template, you can plan out a creative process that clearly identifies the goals, direction, scope, and timeline of your project. Creating a Design brief allows teams to effectively communicate and bridge the gap between the business and design/execution side of a project. Providing this level of information for execution results in projects staying on track and goals properly communicated ensuring that both sides are on the same page.

Template Includes

    • +4
    • CLIENT REVIEW, COMPLETE, DEVELOPMENT, FINAL APPROVAL, IN PROGRESS, INTERNAL REVIEW, TO DO

  • Followup Date
  • Responsibility
  • Responsibility
  • End Date
  • Phase
  • Session Link
  • Involvement
  • Session Type
  • Email

  • Creative Brief Whiteboard
  • Getting Started Guide
  • Creative Brief Tasks
  • Timeline

  • When due date arrives, change due date.

Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week