Eyelash Extension Consultation Form Template

1. Gather Client Information

Start by collecting essential details about your client to tailor the consultation to their needs. This includes information such as contact details, any allergies or sensitivities, previous lash extension experience, and desired lash style.

Utilize Custom Fields in ClickUp to categorize and organize client information effectively for easy reference during the consultation.

2. Set Expectations and Preferences

During the consultation, it's crucial to discuss the client's expectations, preferences, and desired lash style. Understand if they prefer a natural look, volume lashes, or a specific curl type. Additionally, discuss aftercare instructions to set proper expectations.

Use Docs in ClickUp to create a comprehensive guide outlining different lash styles, aftercare tips, and maintenance instructions for the client to reference post-consultation.

3. Conduct Lash Health Assessment

Before proceeding with the lash extension application, assess the client's natural lashes for health and suitability. Check for any signs of damage, brittleness, or lash loss that may impact the application process.

Create tasks in ClickUp to document the results of the lash health assessment and track any specific care instructions or precautions for the client's natural lashes.

4. Customize the Extension Plan

Based on the client's preferences, natural lash health, and desired outcome, create a customized lash extension plan. This plan should outline the lash length, curl, thickness, and style that will best complement the client's features.

Utilize the Table view in ClickUp to create a visual representation of the extension plan, including details such as lash lengths, curls, and estimated application time for each client.

5. Schedule Follow-Up and Aftercare

After the consultation, schedule a follow-up appointment to monitor the client's lash health and assess the longevity of the extensions. Provide detailed aftercare instructions, including recommended cleansers, brushing techniques, and maintenance tips to prolong the life of the extensions.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to remind both you and the client of upcoming appointments and follow-up sessions, ensuring a consistent and personalized experience throughout their lash extension journey.

By following these steps and leveraging ClickUp's features, you can enhance the consultation process, provide tailored recommendations, and deliver exceptional service to your clients seeking eyelash extensions.