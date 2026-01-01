Take your modeling agency or career to the next level with ClickUp's Models CRM Template. Sign up today and start managing your business like a pro!

Designed specifically for modeling agencies and professionals in the fashion and entertainment industry, this template is your all-in-one solution to manage portfolios, track bookings and gigs, and streamline administrative tasks. With ClickUp's Models CRM Template, you can:

If you're in the modeling industry, you know how important it is to stay organized and on top of your game. That's where ClickUp's Models CRM Template comes in to save the day!

When using the Models CRM Template, modeling agencies and professionals in the fashion and entertainment industry can enjoy the following benefits:

With ClickUp's Models CRM Template, streamline your modeling agency's operations and effectively manage your models and bookings in one central place.

ClickUp’s Models CRM Template is the perfect solution for modeling agencies and professionals in the fashion and entertainment industry to efficiently manage their portfolios, bookings, and client communication. Here are the main elements of this Folder template:

Managing customer relationships can be challenging, but with the Models CRM Template in ClickUp, you can streamline your processes and build stronger connections with your clients. Follow these six steps to effectively use the Models CRM Template:

1. Gather client information

Start by gathering all relevant information about your clients, including their names, contact details, company name, and any other details that are important for your business. This will help you keep track of all your clients in one place and have a comprehensive view of their needs and preferences.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to capture and organize client information.

2. Categorize your clients

Next, categorize your clients based on criteria such as industry, location, or business size. This will help you segment your client base and tailor your communication and marketing efforts accordingly. By understanding the different needs and preferences of each client segment, you can provide personalized experiences and build stronger relationships.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to create categories and easily move clients between them.

3. Track interactions and communication

Keep a record of all interactions and communication you have with your clients. This includes emails, phone calls, meetings, and any other touchpoints. By tracking these interactions, you can ensure that you have a complete history of your client relationships and provide a seamless experience across all channels.

Use the Email and Calendar view in ClickUp to integrate your communication and track interactions.

4. Set reminders and follow

-ups

Stay on top of your client relationships by setting reminders and follow-ups for important tasks and deadlines. This will help you stay organized and ensure that you never miss an opportunity to connect with your clients. Whether it's sending a follow-up email, scheduling a meeting, or sending a personalized gift, timely follow-ups can make a big difference in building long-lasting relationships.

Take advantage of Automations in ClickUp to automate reminders and follow-up tasks.

5. Analyze and track sales performance

Use the Models CRM Template to track your sales performance and measure the success of your efforts. Monitor metrics such as revenue generated, conversion rates, and customer acquisition cost to gain insights into your sales performance. This data will help you make data-driven decisions and optimize your sales strategies to drive growth.

Utilize the Table view in ClickUp to create custom reports and track sales performance.

6. Continuously improve and iterate

Regularly review and analyze your CRM processes to identify areas of improvement. Seek feedback from your team and clients to understand their needs and preferences better. Use this feedback to refine your CRM strategies and make adjustments that will lead to better customer experiences and stronger relationships.

Create recurring tasks in ClickUp to regularly review and improve your CRM processes.