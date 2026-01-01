Say goodbye to the hassle of juggling multiple systems and paperwork. ClickUp's Counselors CRM Template has got you covered, making your counseling practice more efficient and client-focused. Start managing your counseling practice effortlessly today!

As a counselor or therapist, managing client relationships, appointments, and progress can be overwhelming. That's where ClickUp's Counselors CRM Template comes in handy!

Collaboration Tools: Take advantage of ClickUp's collaboration features to communicate with your team, assign tasks, and share important documents. Use Automations to streamline repetitive tasks and ensure nothing falls through the cracks.

Custom Views: Utilize 4 different views tailored to your counseling needs. Use the List view to manage your entire client list, the My Assignments view to see your individual tasks and appointments, the Sales Process view to track client progress through the sales pipeline, and the Welcome view to onboard new clients seamlessly.

Custom Fields: Capture vital client information with 8 custom fields such as CRM Item Type, Contact Name, Email, Industry, Job Title, Phone, Sales Stage, and Service Product. Easily organize and access client data when needed.

Custom Statuses: Keep track of the progress of your clients with 22 different statuses, including Need Approval, Qualified, Open, Closed, Scheduled, Active, Prospect, Closed, Attempt To Engage, Engaged, Unqualified Follow Up, Unqualified Archive, Blocked, On Track, New Lead, Lost Deal, Former Client, At Risk, On Hold, and more.

ClickUp's Counselors CRM Template is the perfect solution for therapy practices looking to streamline their client management and boost efficiency in their counseling services. Here are the main elements of this Folder template:

Managing client relationships as a counselor can be challenging, but with the Counselors CRM Template in ClickUp, you can streamline your processes and provide better support. Here are four steps to get started:

1. Input client information

Start by gathering all relevant information about your clients, including their names, contact details, and any notes or preferences you have about them. This will help you keep track of their progress and provide personalized support.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to create fields for client names, contact information, and any other relevant details.

2. Schedule appointments

Efficiently manage your counseling sessions by scheduling appointments directly in ClickUp. Use the Calendar view to visualize your schedule and avoid double bookings or conflicts. You can even set reminders to ensure you never miss an appointment.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage your counseling sessions.

3. Track progress and goals

Stay on top of your clients' progress by creating tasks or milestones in ClickUp to track their goals and objectives. You can use the Goals feature to set specific targets and measure their progress over time. This will help you provide personalized guidance and support based on their individual needs.

Create tasks or milestones in ClickUp to track your clients' progress and use the Goals feature to set and measure their goals.

4. Document session notes

After each counseling session, take detailed notes to document the discussion and any action steps agreed upon. This will help you keep a record of your clients' progress and provide continuity in their treatment. Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to create session notes and easily refer back to them when needed.

Use Docs in ClickUp to document session notes and keep a record of your clients' progress.

By following these four steps and utilizing the features in the Counselors CRM Template, you can effectively manage your client relationships, stay organized, and provide the best possible support to your clients.