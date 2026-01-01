Don't let managing client relationships overwhelm you. Try ClickUp's ADHD and Neurodivergent Adults CRM Template today and provide the support your clients truly deserve.

ADHD coaching and therapy professionals, along with neurodivergent adults, understand the importance of having a CRM system that caters specifically to their unique needs. That's why ClickUp's ADHD and Neurodivergent Adults CRM Template is the perfect solution for managing client relationships, tracking progress, and providing personalized support.

ADHD and neurodivergent adults can benefit greatly from using a CRM template designed specifically for their needs. Here are some of the advantages:

With ClickUp's ADHD and Neurodivergent Adults CRM Template, you can efficiently manage your client relationships, track progress, and provide personalized support, allowing you to focus on helping individuals with ADHD and neurodivergent conditions thrive.

Integrations: Connect your CRM template with other tools and platforms using ClickUp's extensive list of integrations such as email, calendar, and more, to create a seamless workflow and enhance productivity.

Collaboration: Collaborate with your team and clients seamlessly using ClickUp's communication features, including @mentions, comments, and file attachments, ensuring everyone is on the same page.

Custom Views: Access 4 different views tailored to ADHD and neurodivergent adults CRM management, such as the “List View,“ “My Assignments View,“ “Sales Process View,“ and “Welcome View,“ allowing you to organize and navigate your CRM in the most effective way.

Custom Fields: Save vital information about clients with 8 different custom fields, including “CRM Item Type,“ “Contact Name,“ “Email,“ “Industry,“ “Job Title,“ “Phone,“ “Sales Stage,“ and “Service Product,“ ensuring that all relevant client data is easily accessible.

Custom Statuses: Track the progress of clients with 22 different statuses, such as “Need Approval,“ “Qualified,“ “Open,“ “Closed,“ and more, to easily identify where each client stands in the CRM.

ClickUp's ADHD and Neurodivergent Adults CRM Template is designed to streamline client management and support for ADHD coaching and therapy professionals and neurodivergent adults. With this template, you'll have all the tools you need to effectively track progress, manage relationships, and provide personalized support.

If you're an adult with ADHD or neurodivergent traits, staying organized and managing your tasks can be a challenge. Thankfully, ClickUp has a CRM template specifically designed to help you stay on top of your work and personal life. Follow these five steps to effectively use the ADHD and Neurodivergent Adults CRM Template:

1. Customize your workflow

Start by customizing the template to fit your unique needs and preferences. ClickUp allows you to personalize your view and organize your tasks in a way that works best for you. Whether you prefer a board view, list view, or calendar view, ClickUp has you covered.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to create custom columns that reflect your workflow. You can label columns based on different stages of your tasks, such as “To Do,“ “In Progress,“ and “Completed.“

2. Prioritize and break down tasks

With ADHD or neurodivergent traits, it's crucial to break down tasks into smaller, manageable steps. This helps prevent overwhelm and allows you to focus on one task at a time. Take advantage of ClickUp's task hierarchy feature, where you can create subtasks and assign due dates to each step.

Use the Tasks feature in ClickUp to create parent tasks that represent your main projects or goals. Then, break them down into smaller subtasks that you can tackle one at a time.

3. Set reminders and recurring tasks

One of the biggest challenges for individuals with ADHD or neurodivergent traits is remembering important deadlines and appointments. ClickUp's reminder and recurring task features can help you stay on track and avoid missing any important commitments.

Utilize the Recurring Tasks feature in ClickUp to set reminders for recurring tasks, such as paying bills or scheduling appointments. You can also set due date reminders for individual tasks to ensure you never miss a deadline.

4. Utilize custom fields and tags

Custom fields and tags are powerful tools that can help you add additional context and information to your tasks. Use custom fields to track specific details related to your tasks, such as priority level, estimated time, or energy required.

Implement Custom Fields in ClickUp to add relevant information to your tasks. For example, you can create a custom field called “Priority“ and assign values like “High,“ “Medium,“ or “Low“ to prioritize your tasks.

5. Review and adjust regularly

Regularly reviewing and adjusting your tasks and priorities is essential for staying organized and managing your workload effectively. Set aside dedicated time each week to review your tasks, update their statuses, and make any necessary adjustments.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to get a visual overview of your tasks and deadlines. This view allows you to easily reschedule tasks or adjust deadlines if needed.

By following these steps and utilizing ClickUp's features, you can effectively manage your tasks, stay organized, and overcome the challenges associated with ADHD and neurodivergent traits. Remember, consistency and self-awareness are key to finding a system that works best for you.