Are you and your partner ready to take the next step in your business relationship? A 50/50 partnership agreement is the perfect way to formalize your joint venture and make sure everyone's interests are taken care of.

ClickUp's 50/50 Partnership Agreement Template makes it easy to outline each partner's responsibilities and liabilities, plus:

Define decision-making processes as well as proportional financial contributions

Organize specific ownership shares for each partner

Develop a clear, collaborative culture among all parties involved

This template will help you create a partnership agreement that suits your specific needs—all without any coding or legal expertise!

Benefits of a 50/50 Partnership Agreement Template

A 50/50 partnership agreement template can help ensure that both parties benefit from the relationship. Here are just a few of the benefits to your organization when you have this type of agreement in place:

Reduced conflict and improved communication

Increased trust and respect

Eliminated favoritism

Improved teamwork and collaboration

Main Elements of a 50/50 Partnership Agreement Template

ClickUp's 50/50 Partnership Agreement Template is designed to help you document and manage the details of a legal agreement between two partners. This Doc template includes:

Custom Statuses: Create tasks with various custom statuses to keep track of the progress of each agreement

Custom Fields: Categorize and add attributes to manage your partnership agreements and easily visualize the details of an agreement

Custom Views: Start with this Doc template and build out your ClickUp workflow which includes List, Gantt, Workload, Calendar, and more

Project Management: Improve agreement tracking with comment reactions, nested subtasks, multiple assignees, and priority labels

How to Use a 50/50 Partnership Agreement Template

Creating a 50/50 partnership agreement can be a great way to set rules and expectations for a business partnership. Here are 4 easy steps to use the template in ClickUp:

1. Set the partnership terms

The first step is to decide on the partnership terms. This includes deciding who the partners are, how long the partnership will last, and who will be responsible for what tasks and decisions.

Use a Doc in ClickUp to set up and store the partnership terms.

2. Define the roles and responsibilities

The next step is to clearly define the roles and responsibilities of each partner. This includes specifying who will be in charge of day-to-day operations, who will make major decisions, and who will have control over financial matters.

Use Board view in ClickUp to layout each partner’s roles and responsibilities.

3. Outline profit and loss sharing

The third step is to define how profits and losses will be shared between the partners. This should include details such as how profits will be distributed, how losses will be handled, and how any disputes will be resolved.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to track profit and loss sharing.

4. Create a timeline

The last step is to create a timeline for when certain tasks need to be completed and when decisions need to be made. This will ensure that everyone is on the same page and that tasks are completed in a timely manner.

Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to create a timeline for tasks and decisions.

Get Started with ClickUp's 50/50 Partnership Agreement Template

Partners in a business venture can use this 50/50 Partnership Agreement Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to defining roles and responsibilities in a business partnership.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to manage a 50/50 partnership agreement:

Read through and understand the agreement to ensure you know all of the terms and conditions

Fill in all necessary fields to make sure the agreement is complete and accurate

Review the agreement and make any necessary adjustments

Both parties should sign the agreement to make it legally binding

Keep the agreement in a safe place for future reference

Check in regularly to ensure that both parties are fulfilling their obligations

Get Started with Our 50/50 Partnership Agreement Template Today

Related Templates