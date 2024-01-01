Ready to excel in your new role? Let ClickUp’s template guide you to success every step of the way!

Starting a new role as a visual designer can be both exciting and daunting. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Visual Designers template, you can hit the ground running and impress your new team from day one. This template empowers you to:

1. Understand the Expectations

For the Hiring Manager: Share your vision with the new designer and align on expectations for their first 30, 60, and 90 days. Be clear about the projects they'll be handling and the skills they should showcase.For the New Employee: Meet with your manager to discuss the goals and outcomes expected from you in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Understand the team's dynamics, current projects, and potential challenges.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to organize and visualize the tasks and goals for each phase of your plan.

2. Set Clear Objectives

For the Hiring Manager: Define measurable objectives for each phase of the plan. Outline key milestones and deliverables you expect the designer to achieve by the end of their first 90 days.For the New Employee: Break down the objectives into actionable tasks for each phase. Identify the skills you need to develop, projects you should lead, and areas where you can contribute creatively.

Create tasks in ClickUp to assign and track progress on each objective, ensuring transparency and accountability.

3. Develop Skills and Projects

For the Hiring Manager: Provide resources, training, and mentorship to support the designer's growth. Encourage them to take on challenging projects to enhance their skills.For the New Employee: Immerse yourself in skill development activities, such as online courses or workshops, to enhance your design capabilities. Start working on real projects to apply your new skills in a practical setting.

Use ClickUp's Workload view to balance your workload effectively and ensure you're on track to meet your skill development goals.

4. Evaluate and Adjust

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct regular check-ins to review the progress of the designer. Provide constructive feedback and make adjustments to the plan if needed to ensure alignment with the team's goals.For the New Employee: Reflect on your achievements at the end of each phase. Identify areas of improvement, seek feedback from colleagues, and adjust your plan accordingly for the next phase.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to review your progress, gather feedback, and make necessary adjustments to stay on course with your 30-60-90 Day Plan.