Starting a new role as a visual designer can be both exciting and daunting. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Visual Designers template, you can hit the ground running and impress your new team from day one. This template empowers you to:
- Set clear goals and milestones for your first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Align your objectives with the company's vision and design team's goals
- Track your progress and showcase your impact to stakeholders and peers
Ready to excel in your new role? Let ClickUp’s template guide you to success every step of the way!
Visual Designer 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Elevate Your Visual Designs with the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Visual Designers
Starting a new design role? This template sets you up for success from day one, offering a structured approach to your goals and objectives. For hiring managers and new employees, here's why this plan is a game-changer:
For the Hiring Manager:
- Gain insight into the visual designer's roadmap and objectives for the crucial first months
- Ensure alignment between the designer's goals and the team's overall objectives
- Provide a clear framework for performance evaluation and feedback sessions
For the Employee:
- Establish clear goals and expectations, making it easier to hit the ground running
- Demonstrate your proactive approach and commitment to success in the new role
- Track your progress and accomplishments, paving the way for future career growth
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Visual Designers
For both hiring managers and new visual designers, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Visual Designers template offers:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to stay organized and meet project deadlines effectively
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Who's in Charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track progress seamlessly
- Custom Views: Access 7 different views like References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start Here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to streamline communication, track milestones, and visualize progress
- Collaboration Tools: Enhance collaboration with features like Comments, Mentions, and Notifications to ensure smooth communication and alignment on project tasks and goals
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Visual Designers
Excited to kickstart your new role as a Visual Designer? Crafting a 30-60-90 Day Plan can help you impress your hiring manager and set a clear path for your success. Dive in with these steps:
1. Understand the Expectations
For the Hiring Manager: Share your vision with the new designer and align on expectations for their first 30, 60, and 90 days. Be clear about the projects they'll be handling and the skills they should showcase.For the New Employee: Meet with your manager to discuss the goals and outcomes expected from you in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Understand the team's dynamics, current projects, and potential challenges.
Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to organize and visualize the tasks and goals for each phase of your plan.
2. Set Clear Objectives
For the Hiring Manager: Define measurable objectives for each phase of the plan. Outline key milestones and deliverables you expect the designer to achieve by the end of their first 90 days.For the New Employee: Break down the objectives into actionable tasks for each phase. Identify the skills you need to develop, projects you should lead, and areas where you can contribute creatively.
Create tasks in ClickUp to assign and track progress on each objective, ensuring transparency and accountability.
3. Develop Skills and Projects
For the Hiring Manager: Provide resources, training, and mentorship to support the designer's growth. Encourage them to take on challenging projects to enhance their skills.For the New Employee: Immerse yourself in skill development activities, such as online courses or workshops, to enhance your design capabilities. Start working on real projects to apply your new skills in a practical setting.
Use ClickUp's Workload view to balance your workload effectively and ensure you're on track to meet your skill development goals.
4. Evaluate and Adjust
For the Hiring Manager: Conduct regular check-ins to review the progress of the designer. Provide constructive feedback and make adjustments to the plan if needed to ensure alignment with the team's goals.For the New Employee: Reflect on your achievements at the end of each phase. Identify areas of improvement, seek feedback from colleagues, and adjust your plan accordingly for the next phase.
Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to review your progress, gather feedback, and make necessary adjustments to stay on course with your 30-60-90 Day Plan.
Get Started with ClickUp’s Visual Designer 30-60-90 Day Plan
Visual designers starting a new role can use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Visual Designers template to set clear goals and expectations for their first 3 months on the job, ensuring a smooth onboarding process and successful project outcomes.
Here's how both the hiring manager and employee can make the most of this template:
- Add the template to your Workspace and designate the location for implementation.
- Invite relevant team members and stakeholders to collaborate effectively.
- Utilize the following views to streamline the onboarding process:
- References: Collect and organize design inspirations and resources.
- Onboarding Board: Track progress and tasks for successful integration.
- Chat: Communicate with team members and clients seamlessly.
- Calendar: Schedule key milestones and deadlines for projects.
- Start here: Get an overview of the onboarding process and next steps.
- Onboarding Plan: Outline detailed plans for each phase of onboarding.
- Onboarding Progress: Monitor progress and completion of tasks.
- Organize tasks into four statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client to track progress effectively.
- Use custom fields "Who's in charge" and "Onboarding Stage" to assign responsibilities and monitor onboarding progress efficiently.