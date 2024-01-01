With ClickUp's template, both managers and nurses can ensure a successful start and seamless patient care delivery—every step of the way!

And for the new nurse, this template serves as a guiding light to:

For the hiring manager, this template helps track your new nurse's progress and success by:

Starting a new role as a triage nurse can be both thrilling and overwhelming. To hit the ground running and ensure seamless patient care, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Triage Registered Nurses template is your go-to solution!

Certainly! Here's a list of benefits about the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Triage Registered Nurses:

As a hiring manager or a new triage nurse, this template is designed to streamline onboarding and ensure seamless patient care:

Welcome to your new role as a Triage Registered Nurse! 🩺

Starting a new job can be overwhelming, but with the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Triage Registered Nurses in ClickUp, you can set yourself up for success. Here are four steps for both you and your hiring manager to follow:

For the Employee:

1. Understand the Workflow

Take the time to familiarize yourself with the triage process at the healthcare facility. Understand how patients are assessed, categorized, and prioritized. Dive into the software systems used for documentation and communication.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize the triage workflow and create tasks to learn the software systems.

2. Build Relationships

Get to know your colleagues, especially those in the triage team and other departments you'll frequently interact with. Establishing good relationships will make collaboration smoother and enhance patient care.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule meet-and-greets with your new colleagues.

For the Hiring Manager:

3. Provide Training and Mentorship

Ensure the new Triage Nurse receives comprehensive training on the facility's protocols, software systems, and best practices. Assign a mentor who can guide them through the initial learning curve.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to send training materials and schedule mentorship sessions.

4. Set Clear Goals and Expectations

Work with the new Triage Nurse to define specific goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Outline performance expectations, key responsibilities, and areas for growth. Regularly check in to provide feedback and support their development.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set SMART objectives and monitor progress throughout the onboarding process.

By following these steps, both the new Triage Nurse and the hiring manager can ensure a smooth transition and a successful start in the role. Good luck on this new journey! 🌟