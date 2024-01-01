Starting a new managerial role can be both thrilling and overwhelming, but with the right plan in place, success is just around the corner. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Managers Training and Development template is here to guide both hiring managers and new employees through a seamless onboarding journey.
With this template, training and development managers can:
- Set clear goals and objectives for new hires or promoted employees
- Establish actionable steps to ensure a smooth transition and skill development
- Track progress at each milestone to ensure effective training and development within specific timeframes
Training And Development Managers 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Embark on a successful journey as a new manager with the 30-60-90 Day Plan. This template offers numerous benefits for both hiring managers and new employees, including:
For Hiring Managers:
- Streamlined onboarding process for new team members
- Clear roadmap to set expectations and track progress
- Enhanced communication and alignment with new hires
- Structured approach to training and skill development
For New Employees:
- Accelerated learning curve for quicker integration
- Clarity on short and long-term goals and expectations
- Support in developing essential skills and knowledge
- Increased confidence and performance from day one
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Managers Training and Development
Training and development are crucial aspects of employee onboarding and progression. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Managers Training and Development template includes:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to ensure a smooth transition for new hires or promoted employees
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields like Who's in Charge and Onboarding Stage to clearly assign responsibilities and track onboarding progress
- Custom Views: Access 7 different views such as References, Onboarding Board, Chat, and Calendar to streamline communication, progress tracking, and collaboration during the onboarding process
- Task Management: Seamlessly organize tasks, set goals, and monitor progress with a clear roadmap for both hiring managers and employees starting new roles
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Managers Training and Development
Welcome to the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Managers Training and Development! Whether you're a new manager looking to hit the ground running or a hiring manager guiding your team member through their onboarding journey, this plan will help you set clear goals and expectations for success. Let's dive in together.
For the Hiring Manager
1. Set clear objectives
As the hiring manager, start by defining specific goals and expectations for the new manager's first 30, 60, and 90 days. What key projects should they focus on? Which skills should they develop? Establishing clear objectives will provide a roadmap for success and alignment between you and your new team member.
Utilize Goals in ClickUp to create and share these objectives with the new manager for better clarity.
2. Provide necessary resources
Ensure that the new manager has access to all the tools, information, and support they need to succeed in their role. This includes introducing them to key team members, providing relevant training materials, and offering ongoing mentorship and guidance.
Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to centralize all training materials and resources for easy access by the new manager.
3. Schedule regular check-ins
Stay connected with the new manager through regular check-in meetings to discuss progress, address any challenges, and provide feedback. These touchpoints will help build a strong working relationship, clarify expectations, and ensure that the manager is on the right track.
Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage these check-in meetings efficiently.
For the New Manager
4. Dive into learning
In your first 30 days, prioritize understanding the company culture, team dynamics, and your role's responsibilities. Take time to learn about ongoing projects, processes, and goals to get up to speed quickly.
Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visualize ongoing projects and tasks and understand the team's workflow.
5. Set SMART goals
Craft Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals for your first 60 and 90 days. Align these goals with the objectives set by your hiring manager to ensure that your efforts contribute to the team's overall success.
Create custom fields in ClickUp to track your progress towards achieving these SMART goals effectively.
6. Seek feedback and adapt
Throughout your first 90 days, actively seek feedback from your team, peers, and supervisors. Use this feedback to adjust your approach, refine your skills, and continuously improve in your role. Stay adaptable and open to growth opportunities.
Set up Automations in ClickUp to remind yourself to seek feedback regularly and adapt based on the input received.
By following these steps, both hiring managers and new managers can navigate the onboarding process smoothly and work towards achieving their mutual goals. Good luck on this exciting journey of growth and development!
30-60-90 Day Plan For Managers Training and Development
Welcome to the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan For Managers Training and Development template! This tool is perfect for both hiring managers and employees starting new roles, providing a structured approach to onboarding and development.
Here's how to make the most of this template:
- Start by adding the template to your Workspace and designating the appropriate location.
- Invite relevant team members, including the hiring manager and the new employee, to collaborate effectively.
For Hiring Managers:
- Use the "References" view to access important documents and resources for onboarding.
- Utilize the "Onboarding Board" view to track progress and tasks for each onboarding stage.
- Communicate seamlessly with the team using the "Chat" view.
- Plan out key milestones and deadlines in the "Calendar" view.
For Employees:
- Begin with the "Start here" view to familiarize yourself with the onboarding process.
- Follow the "Onboarding Plan" view to see your tasks and responsibilities.
- Track your progress and completion status in the "Onboarding Progress" view.
Custom Fields:
- Assign team members responsible for each task in the "Who's in charge" field.
- Monitor the stage of onboarding in the "Onboarding Stage" field.
With statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting on Client, you can ensure a smooth onboarding process and effective training and development. Happy onboarding!