Welcome to the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Managers Training and Development! Whether you're a new manager looking to hit the ground running or a hiring manager guiding your team member through their onboarding journey, this plan will help you set clear goals and expectations for success. Let's dive in together.

For the Hiring Manager

1. Set clear objectives

As the hiring manager, start by defining specific goals and expectations for the new manager's first 30, 60, and 90 days. What key projects should they focus on? Which skills should they develop? Establishing clear objectives will provide a roadmap for success and alignment between you and your new team member.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to create and share these objectives with the new manager for better clarity.

2. Provide necessary resources

Ensure that the new manager has access to all the tools, information, and support they need to succeed in their role. This includes introducing them to key team members, providing relevant training materials, and offering ongoing mentorship and guidance.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to centralize all training materials and resources for easy access by the new manager.

3. Schedule regular check-ins

Stay connected with the new manager through regular check-in meetings to discuss progress, address any challenges, and provide feedback. These touchpoints will help build a strong working relationship, clarify expectations, and ensure that the manager is on the right track.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage these check-in meetings efficiently.

For the New Manager

4. Dive into learning

In your first 30 days, prioritize understanding the company culture, team dynamics, and your role's responsibilities. Take time to learn about ongoing projects, processes, and goals to get up to speed quickly.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visualize ongoing projects and tasks and understand the team's workflow.

5. Set SMART goals

Craft Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals for your first 60 and 90 days. Align these goals with the objectives set by your hiring manager to ensure that your efforts contribute to the team's overall success.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to track your progress towards achieving these SMART goals effectively.

6. Seek feedback and adapt

Throughout your first 90 days, actively seek feedback from your team, peers, and supervisors. Use this feedback to adjust your approach, refine your skills, and continuously improve in your role. Stay adaptable and open to growth opportunities.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to remind yourself to seek feedback regularly and adapt based on the input received.

By following these steps, both hiring managers and new managers can navigate the onboarding process smoothly and work towards achieving their mutual goals. Good luck on this exciting journey of growth and development!