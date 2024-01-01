30-60-90 Day Plan For Telecommunications Technicians

Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today!

Congratulations on your new role as a Telecommunications Technician! Here’s a comprehensive guide for both you and your hiring manager to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp to ensure a smooth transition and set you up for success in your new position.

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Welcome and Orientation

Start by scheduling a welcome meeting to introduce the new Telecommunications Technician to the team, company culture, and provide an overview of their role. Use Docs in ClickUp to create an onboarding document with all necessary information.

2. Set Clear Expectations

Discuss key responsibilities, performance goals, and any specific projects the new Technician will be working on during the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for key milestones.

3. Regular Check-ins

Schedule regular check-in meetings to provide feedback, answer questions, and ensure the new Technician is on track with their goals. Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule these meetings efficiently.

For the Employee:

4. Understand the Role

Take the time to thoroughly understand your role, responsibilities, and expectations set by the hiring manager. Use Board view in ClickUp to visualize tasks and projects you'll be working on.

5. Set Goals

Establish personal goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days aligned with the company's objectives. Create Milestones in ClickUp to track your progress and celebrate achievements.

6. Seek Feedback

Request feedback from your manager and colleagues regularly to assess your performance and make adjustments as needed. Use the Workload view in ClickUp to manage your tasks efficiently and ensure a balanced workload.

By following these steps and utilizing ClickUp's features effectively, both the hiring manager and the new Telecommunications Technician can ensure a successful onboarding process and a productive start to the new role. Good luck!