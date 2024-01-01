Get started with ClickUp's template today to ensure a seamless transition and a successful tenure in your new role!

Starting a new role as a Technical Services Librarian can feel like navigating uncharted waters for both you and your hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template tailored for Technical Services Librarians, you can hit the ground running with a clear roadmap for success.

Congratulations on your new role as a Technical Services Librarian! To hit the ground running and ensure a smooth transition, both you and your hiring manager can use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Technical Services Librarians. This plan will help you set clear goals, establish priorities, and track progress in your new position.

1. Kick-off Meeting

As the new Technical Services Librarian, schedule a kick-off meeting with your hiring manager within the first week. This meeting is crucial for discussing expectations, understanding priorities, and aligning goals. Be prepared to share your insights, ask questions, and seek clarification on any unclear points.

Using the Calendar view in ClickUp, schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to discuss the 30-60-90 Day Plan and set expectations.

2. Set SMART Goals

Collaborate with your hiring manager to define SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for your first 30, 60, and 90 days on the job. These goals should be aligned with the library's strategic objectives and your role as a Technical Services Librarian. Clearly outlining these goals will help you focus on key areas and track your progress effectively.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set specific objectives for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan, ensuring clarity and alignment with organizational goals.

3. Dive into Technical Processes

During the initial 30 days, immerse yourself in the technical processes and systems relevant to your role. This period is ideal for familiarizing yourself with the library's cataloging software, metadata standards, and workflow procedures. Seek guidance from colleagues, attend training sessions, and explore resources to enhance your understanding.

Create tasks in ClickUp to map out your learning journey, including training sessions, software tutorials, and knowledge-sharing sessions with colleagues.

4. Evaluate and Adjust

As you progress through the 30-60-90 Day Plan, regularly evaluate your achievements and challenges. Reflect on what's working well, identify areas for improvement, and adapt your approach accordingly. Engage in open communication with your hiring manager to discuss feedback, address any roadblocks, and make necessary adjustments to stay on track towards your goals.

Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize your progress, track key performance indicators, and collaborate with your hiring manager on feedback and adjustments.

By following these steps collaboratively, both you and your hiring manager can ensure a successful onboarding process and a productive tenure as a Technical Services Librarian.