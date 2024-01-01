Starting a new role as a Technical Services Librarian can feel like navigating uncharted waters for both you and your hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template tailored for Technical Services Librarians, you can hit the ground running with a clear roadmap for success.
For the hiring manager:
- Understand the strategic direction and progress of the new hire
- Assess performance against predetermined milestones
- Support the librarian in achieving their goals effectively
For the Librarian:
- Set clear objectives and priorities for each phase of onboarding
- Establish a solid foundation for long-term success
- Showcase your commitment and value to the organization from day one
Get started with ClickUp's template today to ensure a seamless transition and a successful tenure in your new role!
Technical Services Librarian 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Starting a new role as a Technical Services Librarian can feel overwhelming, but with a well-structured 30-60-90 Day Plan, both the hiring manager and employee can benefit in the following ways:
For the Hiring Manager:
- Gain clarity on the new hire's goals, tasks, and priorities for the first three months
- Monitor progress and performance against set milestones
- Provide necessary support and resources to ensure a successful onboarding experience
- Set clear expectations and align organizational goals with individual objectives
For the Employee:
- Establish a clear roadmap for success in the new role
- Prioritize tasks effectively to meet job demands and expectations
- Build credibility and demonstrate value to the organization early on
- Receive guidance, feedback, and support from the hiring manager for a smoother transition
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Technical Services Librarians
For both the hiring manager and the new Technical Services Librarian, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan template offers a structured approach to kickstart success in a new role:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress effectively with statuses such as Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client, ensuring transparency and accountability in task management
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities clearly and track the progress of the onboarding process
- Custom Views: Access key views like References, Onboarding Board, Chat, and Calendar to streamline communication, task management, and progress tracking during the onboarding journey
- Goal Setting: Define and achieve milestones using this template's intuitive layout to enhance productivity and ensure alignment with organizational objectives.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Technical Services Librarians
Congratulations on your new role as a Technical Services Librarian! To hit the ground running and ensure a smooth transition, both you and your hiring manager can use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Technical Services Librarians. This plan will help you set clear goals, establish priorities, and track progress in your new position.
1. Kick-off Meeting
As the new Technical Services Librarian, schedule a kick-off meeting with your hiring manager within the first week. This meeting is crucial for discussing expectations, understanding priorities, and aligning goals. Be prepared to share your insights, ask questions, and seek clarification on any unclear points.
Using the Calendar view in ClickUp, schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to discuss the 30-60-90 Day Plan and set expectations.
2. Set SMART Goals
Collaborate with your hiring manager to define SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for your first 30, 60, and 90 days on the job. These goals should be aligned with the library's strategic objectives and your role as a Technical Services Librarian. Clearly outlining these goals will help you focus on key areas and track your progress effectively.
Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set specific objectives for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan, ensuring clarity and alignment with organizational goals.
3. Dive into Technical Processes
During the initial 30 days, immerse yourself in the technical processes and systems relevant to your role. This period is ideal for familiarizing yourself with the library's cataloging software, metadata standards, and workflow procedures. Seek guidance from colleagues, attend training sessions, and explore resources to enhance your understanding.
Create tasks in ClickUp to map out your learning journey, including training sessions, software tutorials, and knowledge-sharing sessions with colleagues.
4. Evaluate and Adjust
As you progress through the 30-60-90 Day Plan, regularly evaluate your achievements and challenges. Reflect on what's working well, identify areas for improvement, and adapt your approach accordingly. Engage in open communication with your hiring manager to discuss feedback, address any roadblocks, and make necessary adjustments to stay on track towards your goals.
Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize your progress, track key performance indicators, and collaborate with your hiring manager on feedback and adjustments.
By following these steps collaboratively, both you and your hiring manager can ensure a successful onboarding process and a productive tenure as a Technical Services Librarian.
Get Started with ClickUp’s Technical Services Librarian 30-60-90 Day Plan
Technical Services Librarians can utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp to streamline their onboarding process and set clear goals for their first months in a new role.
To get started, add the template to your Workspace and assign it to the appropriate Space.
Next, invite relevant team members to collaborate on the plan.
Here's how to make the most of this template:
- Utilize the References View to access important materials and resources for your role
- Use the Onboarding Board View to visualize your progress and tasks
- Engage with team members in the Chat View for seamless communication
- Plan your tasks and meetings in the Calendar View
- Start your journey with the Start Here View for a clear roadmap
- Create a detailed Onboarding Plan in the designated view
- Track your progress in the Onboarding Progress View
Organize tasks into four statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client, and utilize custom fields like Who's in Charge and Onboarding Stage to stay organized and informed throughout the process.