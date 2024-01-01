Get ready to kickstart your special education career journey with confidence and purpose using ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Special Education Aides template! This template is designed to help both the hiring manager and employee starting the role effectively outline goals and responsibilities during the crucial first months.

Starting a new role as a Special Education Aide can be exciting yet challenging. To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations, follow these steps using the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp:

1. Set Expectations and Goals

For the hiring manager: Clearly outline the responsibilities, expectations, and goals for the Special Education Aide in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Make sure the new employee understands what success looks like at each milestone.

For the employee: Review and understand the outlined expectations and goals for each phase. Ask questions if any areas are unclear to ensure alignment with the manager's vision.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set and track clear objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Training and Familiarization

For the hiring manager: Schedule training sessions, introductions to team members, and provide resources to help the Special Education Aide get up to speed with the role and the school's procedures.

For the employee: Actively engage in training sessions, familiarize yourself with the school's policies and procedures, and build relationships with team members to establish a strong support network.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to access training materials and resources conveniently.

3. Observation and Shadowing

For the hiring manager: Arrange opportunities for the new hire to observe experienced aides, shadow teachers, and interact with students to gain practical insights into the role.

For the employee: Actively observe and shadow experienced aides to learn best practices, classroom dynamics, and effective communication strategies within the special education environment.

Use Board view in ClickUp to visually track progress and tasks related to observation and shadowing.

4. Hands-On Experience

For the hiring manager: Provide opportunities for the Special Education Aide to take on increasing responsibilities, work with students, and implement what they have learned during the training period.

For the employee: Take initiative in applying newly acquired skills, work closely with students under supervision, and seek feedback to improve performance.

Utilize Recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule hands-on learning activities and track progress.

5. Feedback and Review

For the hiring manager: Conduct regular check-ins at the end of each 30-day period to provide feedback, assess progress, and adjust goals if necessary. Recognize achievements and address any challenges proactively.

For the employee: Actively participate in feedback sessions, reflect on progress made, discuss areas for improvement, and collaborate on setting goals for the next phase.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress, review feedback, and plan for the upcoming days effectively.

By following these steps and utilizing ClickUp's features, both the hiring manager and the new Special Education Aide can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful onboarding process and a fulfilling career in special education.