Welcome to your new role as a System Safety Engineer! 🚀

Starting a new job can be overwhelming, but with the 30-60-90 Day Plan for System Safety Engineers in ClickUp, you can confidently navigate your first few months in the role. Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, these steps will help set you up for success.

1. Understand the Company Culture and Safety Goals

New Employee: Take time to understand the company's safety culture and goals. Review any safety manuals, procedures, and past incidents to get a clear picture.

Hiring Manager: Schedule a meeting to discuss the company's safety culture, current safety initiatives, and long-term safety goals with the new System Safety Engineer.

Use Docs to store and share safety manuals and procedures.

2. Identify Key Stakeholders and Departments

New Employee: Get to know the key stakeholders and departments that you'll be working closely with, such as engineering, operations, and maintenance.

Hiring Manager: Introduce the new System Safety Engineer to key stakeholders and department heads. Share insights on each department's role in maintaining safety standards.

Visually map out key stakeholders and departments.

3. Review Existing Safety Protocols and Procedures

New Employee: Take the time to review and understand the existing safety protocols and procedures in place. Identify any gaps or areas that may need improvement.

Hiring Manager: Provide access to all safety protocols and procedures for the new System Safety Engineer. Schedule a meeting to walk through each protocol in detail.

Ensure regular reviews of safety protocols.

4. Develop a Safety Improvement Plan

New Employee: Based on your observations and discussions, create a safety improvement plan for the next 30, 60, and 90 days. Outline specific actions and objectives.

Hiring Manager: Review the Safety Improvement Plan with the new System Safety Engineer. Provide feedback and guidance on setting realistic goals.

Set measurable safety improvement objectives.

5. Execute, Monitor, and Adapt

New Employee: Implement the Safety Improvement Plan, track progress, and monitor the impact of changes. Be open to feedback and adapt the plan as needed.

Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-ins to review progress, address any challenges, and celebrate achievements. Provide ongoing support and resources.

Streamline progress tracking and notifications for key milestones.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new System Safety Engineer can work together effectively to enhance safety practices within the organization.