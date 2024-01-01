For hiring managers, this template ensures seamless onboarding and measurable progress tracking. Dive in today and set yourself up for success in the operating room!

Starting a new role as a Surgical Scrub Technologist can be both exciting and challenging. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template tailored for Surgical Scrub Technologists, you can hit the ground running and make a lasting impact from day one. This template empowers you to:

Excited to dive into your new role as a Surgical Scrub Technologist? Here's how both you and your manager can make the most of the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Surgical Scrub Technologists template in ClickUp:

1. Collaborate on goal setting

For the Employee: Take the time to understand the expectations and goals set by your manager for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will help you align your efforts and focus on the most critical tasks that will contribute to your success in the role.

For the Manager: Clearly communicate the key performance indicators and objectives you expect the new Surgical Scrub Technologist to achieve within the first three months. Collaborate with them to ensure their personal goals align with the team's objectives.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set and track goals for each phase of the onboarding process.

2. Training and Shadowing

For the Employee: Use the first 30 days to immerse yourself in training sessions, shadowing experienced team members, and familiarizing yourself with the equipment and procedures in the surgical environment.

For the Manager: Schedule training sessions, shadowing opportunities, and one-on-one meetings to support the new hire's learning curve. Provide resources and guidance to ensure a smooth transition into their role.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to create a training schedule and assign shadowing sessions.

3. Hands-on Experience

For the Employee: By the 60-day mark, aim to be more hands-on in assisting during surgeries, managing equipment, and ensuring strict adherence to sterile protocols. Seek feedback to improve your skills continuously.

For the Manager: Encourage the Surgical Scrub Technologist to take on more responsibilities, provide constructive feedback, and offer opportunities for professional growth and skill development.

Track progress and milestones using Milestones in ClickUp to ensure key tasks are completed on time.

4. Independent Work and Feedback

For the Employee: By the end of the first 90 days, strive to work independently, demonstrate proficiency in scrubbing for various procedures, and exhibit strong attention to detail and accuracy.

For the Manager: Conduct a comprehensive performance review at the 90-day mark, providing constructive feedback, recognizing achievements, and discussing opportunities for further development.

Use Whiteboards in ClickUp to map out feedback sessions and action items for improvement.

5. Goal Review and Planning Ahead

For Both: Reflect on the progress made during the 30-60-90 day period, celebrate achievements, and identify areas for growth. Collaborate on setting new goals and action plans for continued success in the role.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins to review performance and adjust goals as needed.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Surgical Scrub Technologist can ensure a successful onboarding process and a strong foundation for future growth and development.