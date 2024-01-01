Ready to make your mark from day one? Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today!

Starting a new role as a summer associate can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can hit the ground running and ensure a smooth transition into your new position. This template is designed to help you clearly outline your goals, objectives, and action plans for the first three months, setting you up for success right from the start.

30-60-90 Day Plan for Summer Associates

This template ensures a structured approach to onboarding, setting goals, and achieving success in the first 30, 60, and 90 days of employment.

Starting a new job as a summer associate can be overwhelming, but with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Summer Associates template, both hiring managers and employees can stay organized and focused on key objectives:

Embarking on a new role as a Summer Associate can be both exciting and daunting. To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations, here are four steps for both the hiring manager and the new employee to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan in ClickUp:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Welcome and Onboarding

As a hiring manager, kick off the process by warmly welcoming the new Summer Associate to the team. Provide access to all necessary resources, including the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, and schedule an onboarding session to introduce them to the team, company culture, and key projects.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule the onboarding session and set reminders for important milestones.

2. Define Expectations

Clearly outline the goals, objectives, and expectations for the Summer Associate's first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss key projects, deliverables, training opportunities, and performance metrics to ensure alignment and understanding from the start.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase and track progress towards achieving them.

For the Employee:

3. Dive into Learning

As a new Summer Associate, dive into learning about the company, team dynamics, and specific project requirements during the first 30 days. Attend training sessions, shadow team members, and familiarize yourself with the tools and processes used within the organization.

Leverage the Tasks feature in ClickUp to create a checklist of learning objectives and mark them off as you complete each task.

4. Set Goals and Seek Feedback

In the following 60 and 90-day periods, set personal goals aligned with the overall objectives of the role. Regularly check in with your manager to seek feedback on your progress, discuss any challenges or successes, and make adjustments to your plan as needed to ensure continued growth and development.

Utilize the Automations feature in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins with your manager and receive automated reminders for feedback sessions.

By following these steps collaboratively, both the hiring manager and the Summer Associate can make the most of the 30-60-90 Day Plan in ClickUp, fostering a successful and productive onboarding experience.